India and Italy are bound by solid friendship: Italian Deputy PM Tajani

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday and noted that the two countries are strategic partners and bound by a "growing and solid friendship."

Tajani stated that India and Italy will strengthen their commitment to achieving peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Following their meeting, Tajani, in a post on X, wrote, "In New Delhi, I had a very friendly meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italy and India are countries bound by a growing and solid friendship, mutually strategic partners. The goal is to have more India in Italy and more Italy in India, also through the IMEC corridor that links our two countries through Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With our Governments, we will strengthen the commitment to achieve peace in Ukraine and in the Middle East."

Italian Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to India, marking his second visit this year aimed at deepening the India-Italy Strategic Partnership.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended a warm welcome to the visiting minister.

"Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen India-Italy Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

During his visit to India, Tajani is scheduled to hold talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Mumbai. Tajani is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday, following the conclusion of his engagements in India.

On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni held talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg and discussed deepening bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.

Following the meeting, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The India-Italy Strategic Partnership is growing from strength to strength, greatly benefitting the people of our nations."

In another post on X, PM Modi said: "We discussed further advancing our cooperation in sectors such as trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education."

"India and Italy are announcing a Joint Initiative for cooperation in combating the financing of terrorism. This is a necessary and timely effort, which will strengthen humanity’s fight against terrorism and its support networks," he added.

In September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Tajani on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and discussed bilateral ties, developments in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Ukraine, and Indo-Pacific.

