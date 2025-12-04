India and Ecuador discuss ways to strengthen ties, work together in areas of common interest

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday held a meeting with Ecuador's Ambassador to India Fernando Bucheli Vargas in New Delhi, discussing ways on how the two nations can strengthen ties and work together in areas of common interest.

In a statement shared on X, Margherita stated, "Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr. Fernando Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of Ecuador to India, today. Post my visit to Ecuador in Nov 2025, had a feedback discussion on how to work together in areas of common interest and strengthen our bilateral ties in all possible areas of interest."

Margherita was on an official visit to Ecuador last month and had also called on Ecuador President Daniel Noboa Azin as both discussed ways to enhance and diversify bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

“Honoured to call on Daniel Noboa Azin, President of Ecuador. Conveyed greetings from PM Narendra Modi and the people of India. Had a good discussion on strengthening and diversifying India–Ecuador bilateral cooperation,” Margherita posted on X following the meeting.

The MoS had also paid respects at the Monument of the Heroes of August in Ecuador’s capital Quito.

Taking to X, Margherita wrote, "The monument honours those who sacrificed their lives for freedom and liberty. Felt nostalgic remembering their courage and spirit."

During his visit, the MoS held discussions with Ecuadorian ministers, vice ministers and officials to deepen cooperation between India and the South American country across key sectors, including agriculture, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health and pharmaceuticals.

Taking to X, Margherita wrote: "Delighted to meet Ministers, Vice Ministers and officials from various Ecuadorian Ministries. Had productive discussions on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, AI and cybersecurity, training, education, culture, tourism, trade, textiles, health and pharmaceuticals. India remains committed to working with Ecuador in the spirit of South-South cooperation."

The MoS also held a meeting with Ecuador’s Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs, Gabriela Sommerfeld. During the meeting, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the diplomatic training institutions of India and Ecuador.

"Had a fruitful meeting with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Minister of Foreign and Human Mobility Affairs of Ecuador. Discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including in political, trade, pharmaceuticals, training and capacity building and other areas of mutual priorities. Signed an MoU on cooperation between our diplomatic training institutions," Margherita posted on X.

Margherita and Sommerfeld jointly inaugurated the resident Embassy of India in Quito, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Ecuador.

“Honoured and delighted to jointly inaugurate the resident Embassy of India in Quito with Gabriela Sommerfeld, Foreign Minister of Ecuador. This reflects India’s commitment to deepen its partnership with Ecuador and marks a new chapter in our bilateral relations," Margherita posted on X.

India and Ecuador established diplomatic ties in 1969. The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding for holding Foreign Office Consultations in 2000, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. So far, five rounds of Foreign Office Consultations have been held between the two countries in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2023.

