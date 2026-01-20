India and BJP will have new direction under Nitin Nabin: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Jan 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his election as the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), wishing him success in shouldering his new responsibilities.

Rai described the occasion as one filled with pride, enthusiasm, and hope.

“Under his leadership, both the organisation and the nation will have a new direction,” he said.

Calling the election a reflection of the trust and dedication of party workers, Rai said, “This honour symbolises the struggle, faith, and commitment of millions of BJP workers across the country. Nitin Nabin’s selection gives new direction to the aspirations of countless workers who have devoted their lives to the organisation while keeping national interest paramount.”

He added that under Nabin’s leadership, the BJP would become more organised and work with renewed strength to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One India - Great India’.

“His guidance will further strengthen the spirit of service, dedication, and nation-building among party workers,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated Nabin, calling the development a moment of pride for the party.

“In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Nabin was unanimously elected as the national president of the BJP. The Prime Minister garlanding and felicitating him was a proud moment for the entire organisation,” he said.

Choudhary noted that as the youngest national president of the BJP, Nitin Nabin’s leadership would infuse fresh energy into the organisation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha echoed similar sentiments, saying Nabin’s unanimous election in the presence of Prime Minister Modi was a moment of great pride and inspiration.

“We are confident that under his leadership, the BJP will witness a new chapter marked by renewed energy, discipline, and work culture,” Sinha said, extending his congratulations and best wishes.

Nitin Nabin, the MLA of Bakipur assembly constituency in Patna district, was elected as the national president of the BJP on Tuesday. He is the youngest leader, at the age of 45, to hold the top organisational post of the BJP.

After his success, the leaders and supporters of the BJP burst crackers and distributed sweets outside the party office and his residence in Patna.

