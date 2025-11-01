IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) India A finished at 119/4 in the final innings against South Africa A in what was an evenly-poised outing for both sides on Day 3 of the first unofficial test, happening here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1. India A survived an early scare as they kicked off the fourth innings, courtesy of Rishabh Pant’s half-century.

To start the proceedings on Day 3, Gurnoor Brar got an early breakthrough in the first session to add pressure on the visitors. Just when the opposition batters looked to get going, Manav Suthar made his first strike as the hosts continued to enjoy wickets.

Tanush Kotian finished his eight-over spell with four wickets while Anshul Kamboj picked three as the Rishabh Pant-led India A held the visitors to 199 runs in their second innings. With that, the hosts set themselves a 275-run target, with more than two days in hand to chase.

However, India’s start to the final innings was not as they would have hoped, as the team’s top-order faltered. The South African bowlers made early inroads as India’s top three -- Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, and Devdutt Padikkal -- walked back to the dugout scoring 12, 6, and 5 runs, respectively.

Tshepo Moreki got his side an early breakthrough by dismissing India A opener Mhatre before Okuhle Cele joined his team’s celebrations by sending Padikkal packing. With that, India were reduced to 25/2 in nine overs before the teams took Tea.

The third and final session of the day was relatively slow as middle-order batters Pant and Rajat Patidar played sluggish knocks to save their wickets. The duo shared an 87-run partnership in 148 deliveries before Tiaan van Vuuren struck.

Patidar fell prey to the 24-year-old all-rounder as India A sustained another blow before the close of play. Ayush Badoni survived a scare on the final delivery of the last over of the day as India ended the session scoring 94 runs at the loss of two wickets.

India A need 156 more runs to win with six wickets in hand heading into Day 4, with Pant, unbeaten on 64, and Badoni (0 not out) in charge of the batting.

Brief scores:

India A 234 & 119-4 in 39 overs (Rishabh Pant 64 not out, Rajat Patidar 28; Tshepo Moreki 2-12, Tiaan van Vuuren 1-20) trail South Africa A 309 & 199 all out in 48.1 overs (Lesego Senokwane 37, Zubayr Hamza 37; Tanush Kotian 4-26, Anshul Kamboj 3-39) by 156 runs.

