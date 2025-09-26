September 26, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will pay tribute to the late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 opening ceremony scheduled for September 30 in Guwahati.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia informed the media here on Friday that the BCCI, in partnership with the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), will organise an opening ceremony before the opening match of the World Cup. The tournament will kick off with India hosting Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

“This is the first time Assam is hosting a World Cup match. We appeal to the people of the city, the state, and the entire Northeast to join this historic occasion and also pay homage to Zubeen Garg, who was loved by generations of music lovers,” Saikia told reporters.

Saikia explained that the opening ceremony was initially intended as a grand celebration. However, following the sudden passing of Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, the BCCI chose to scale back the festivities.

Instead, a 40-minute musical tribute will be held, featuring performances by well-known artists such as Papon (Angarag Mahanta), Joy Barua, Shreya Ghoshal, and the Shillong Choir, all in memory of Zubeen Garg.

Saikia had mentioned the same when he filed his nomination at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai earlier this week, saying that the board and the state association were in talks to hold a special ceremony dedicated to the singer.

Saikia mentioned that, with India playing on the opening day, the stadium is likely to be filled to its full capacity of approximately 40,000. Sufficient security measures, including multiple layers of security and traffic control strategies, have been implemented. Since the match falls on Mahashtami during Durga Puja, additional traffic restrictions will also be enforced.

India and Sri Lanka are jointly hosting the Women’s World Cup 2025, with matches scheduled at four venues across India -- Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Navi Mumbai being the other three -- and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

-- IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Marc Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton in Premier League action this weekend. Photo credit: Liverpool FC

Premier League: Guehi aims to stop Liverpool as Pedro leads Chelsea visit to Brighton

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

Cricketers' hard work inspired me growing up, says Usain Bolt on visit to Mumbai

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence (Photo: Raghava Lawrence/X)

It was special to serve my brothers with Down Syndrome, says Raghava Lawrence

Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma shine as India post 202/5 against Sri Lanka

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

Rashmika Mandanna calls playing a strong & important role like Tadaka in Thamma 'a privileged'

BCCI to organise inaugural ceremony before Women’s World Cup opener as tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, Assam. Photo credit: IANS

Inaugural ceremony before World Cup opener will be tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha tomorrow

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

New military facility in Morocco marks India's strategic foothold in Africa: Report

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA (File image)

India in 'active touch' with US administration on H-1B visa issue: MEA

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities

Hyundai Motor India shares may fall 26 pc: InCred Equities