In MP's Shahdol, beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Yojana call it a 'blessing'

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, has come as a boon for people from all walks of life as it has not only relieved them of high electricity bills but also opened avenues of 'extra income' under the flagship scheme.

Those directly benefiting from the scheme say it is nothing short of a blessing for them.

Besides relieving them from hefty bills, the additional subsidy by the Union government under the solar scheme, is also adding to their financial standing.

A couple of beneficiaries spoke to IANS, sharing the drastic change in their electricity consumption pattern and also about the promotion of solar energy for household usages.

A scheme beneficiary said that previously, due to a serious illness, he faced significant heat stress due to the medications prescribed by doctors.

Due to his financial constraints, he used to hesitate in using an AC due to the fear of incurring high bills.

After he got a subsidy and benefits of the scheme, he no longer is worrying about imminent costs of using air conditioners.

Several other beneficiaries also expressed happiness about the scheme and said that the installation of solar panels at their rooftops not only empowers them for using direct energy but also gives impetus to the clean and renewable energy.

The production of clean and green energy from solar panels will contribute greatly in protecting the earth from pollution, they opined.

A beneficiary said, "Earlier, I didn't have much knowledge about solar panels. When my health worsened, I went to Nagpur for treatment, where my friends had installed solar panels and were benefiting from them, with electricity bills nearly zero. I learned that the Narendra Modi government is providing Rs 78,000 subsidy and soon I also applied for the scheme."

A woman beneficiary said, "Since we installed this solar plant at our home, we have gained many benefits."

An elderly beneficiary said, "Receiving the solar connection has brought us a lot of relief, we are able to save money on our electricity bills."

