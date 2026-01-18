In Haryana’s Nuh, modern horticulture techniques enable farmers to achieve greater yields

Nuh (Haryana), Jan 18 (IANS) The farmers in Haryana’s Nuh are making a transition from traditional farming methods to modern advanced agricultural techniques, besides opting for select cultivation of crops, and this is bringing them monetary rewards, like never before.

Farming with these new techniques has not only increased farmers' income but has also brought smiles to their faces.

With the support of the Nuh Horticulture Department, farmers are using drip irrigation, mulching, and tunnel farming techniques to achieve higher yields with less water. This is making their farming a profitable venture.

Farmers in Rahpuwa and Satakpuri villages of Pingawan block have also made a conscious shift from traditional crops to vegetables and fruit crops.

Keeping water conservation in mind, crops like muskmelon, watermelon, cucumber, bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and bitter gourd are being cultivated using drip irrigation systems. This has not only reduced water consumption for irrigation but has also significantly increased crop quality and yield.

Jalaluddin Ahmed, a farmer from Rahpuwa village, said that he planted a watermelon variety from Nanhems company, which is yielding 70-75 quintals per acre. His total cost for this crop was approximately Rs 50,000-60,000, while the watermelons are selling for Rs 3,000 to 3,500 per quintal in the Delhi market. This is giving him a net profit of approximately Rs 2 lakh per acre.

Jalaluddin says that he started this 20 years ago, and now he is also receiving subsidies from the government.

Another farmer named Mohammad Irshad said that earlier they used to farm in the traditional way, but now they have learnt new techniques, which are proving beneficial.

“These techniques also protect the crops from pests and hailstorms. We are cultivating crops on 30 to 40 acres of land, growing a variety of vegetables," he said.

The area was inspected by the District Officer of the Horticulture Department, Dr Abdul Razzaq. During the inspection, it was informed that the Horticulture Department is providing subsidies to farmers for various items, including drip irrigation systems, mulching, and tunnel farming. Farmers are also being provided with information on better crop production techniques and methods for marketing their produce at fair prices.

District Officer Dr Abdul Razzaq said that the farmers in Nuh are cultivating crops using new technologies. They are being provided with subsidies, and they are growing a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Farmers in adjoining villages, upon hearing success stories here, are also turning their attention to them to replicate their success story.

--IANS

mr/uk