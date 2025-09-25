In Colombo, Indian Navy chief reflects on global maritime challenges, shifting geopolitics

Colombo, Sep 24 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, addressed the participants of the National Defence College in Colombo on Wednesday, highlighting the deep historical, cultural and strategic ties binding two nations in the Indian Ocean Region.

In his speech, Admiral Tripathi emphasised that India and Sri Lanka depend on the seas for economic and strategic security. He stressed the value of platforms like the Goa Maritime Symposium and SLINEX in enhancing shared competence, while noting the role of technology in Green Initiatives and fostering innovation.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy's spokesperson wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, addressed the participants of the National Defence College, #Colombo on #23Sep 25, highlighting the deep historical, cultural and strategic ties binding India and Sri Lanka in the #IndianOceanRegion. Reflecting on global maritime challenges — shifting geopolitics, rapid technological change and grey-zone tactics — CNS underlined three imperatives: credible capability, deeper cooperation and technological transformation."

"He stressed that both nations rely on the seas for economic & strategic security, citing joint operations in anti-piracy rescues & narcotics interdictions as successful examples of naval collaboration. CNS also underscored the value of platforms like the Goa Maritime Symposium and SLINEX in enhancing shared competence, while noting the role of technology in Green Initiatives and fostering innovation. CNS urged the future leaders to remain agile, people-centric and collaborative, reaffirming India’s commitment to Sri Lanka and a safe, prosperous Indian Ocean Region," the spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Admiral Tripathi hosted a Deck Reception onboard Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Satpura at Colombo, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between two nations. Sri Lanka's Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara was the chief guest at the reception.

"Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, during his official visit to #SriLanka, hosted a Deck Reception onboard #IndianNavy's stealth frigate INS Satpura at Colombo, reaffirming the deep maritime and cultural linkages between India and SriLanka. The event was graced by Hon. Harshana Nanayakkara, Minister of Justice and National Integration of Sri Lanka, as the Chief Guest, along with High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Mr Santosh Jha. The reception provided a platform to celebrate shared values of friendship, trust and cooperation, while highlighting the commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability & security. Strengthening enduring India-Sri Lanka bonds," the Indian Navy posted on X.

He also held extensive discussions with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya in Colombo. Admiral Tripathi, who arrived in Colombo on Tuesday for a four-day visit, called on the Sri Lankan PM to deliberate on issues including maritime security, training, and capacity building.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "The interaction encompassed wide-ranging discussions on the enduring partnership between India and Sri Lanka in the maritime domain, reaffirming commitment to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through enhanced operational engagements, Capacity-building initiatives and participation in multilateral forums such as International Fleet Review, MILAN and the Admiral's Cup Regatta."

According to the statement, Prime Minister Amarasuriya "underscored the strategic importance of the ocean for maritime nations and emphasised the imperative of collective efforts to safeguard this shared resource." She also highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration in countering transnational challenges such as anti-narcotics operations, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, marine pollution, and terrorism at sea.

The meeting reflected the "shared vision" of both countries to "promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean Region through mutual trust and cooperation."

--IANS

akl/as