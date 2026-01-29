Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh to release on June 12th

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next with Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah has already managed to create some massive buzz among movie buffs.

Now, the makers, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, have announced that the yet-untitled drama, which is currently in its post-production phase, will be released in theatres on 12th June.

Unveiling the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "Imtiaz Ali’s next, a charming story of love and longing to release in cinemas on 12th June, 2026. Applause Entertainment Presents, A Window Seat Films Production. Starring: Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah Directed by Imtiaz Ali Music by A.R. Rahman Lyrics by Irshad Kamil Produced by: Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, Mohit Choudhary. (sic)."

Backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the project enjoys a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection.

The film also brings back the legendary trio of A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil, and Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz Ali, the writer and director of the drama, had shared a statement saying, “‘Tum mere paas hote ho goya, Jab koi doosra nahin hota’ (‘You are with me, however, when there is no one else’) -Momin. Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone’s heart?”Ali shared that the film “has a big heart.”

“It has a large canvas, yet is very personal. It is a story of a boy and a girl, but also a country. Wish us well as we dive into the currents of this dynamic story, we hope to emerge next year with a touching cinematic experience in a theatre near you,” the 'Rockstar' maker added.

Other details about the much-discussed drama have been kept under wraps for now. The project will mark Diljit's on-screen collaboration with Vedang and Sharvari. He has worked with Imtiaz Ali in the 2024 biopic, "Amar Singh Chamkila".

--IANS

pm/