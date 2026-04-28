Imtiaz Ali answers if falling in love against odds is a sign of strength or weakness

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has shared his opinion on the choice of falling in love.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, and discussed the idea of falling in love when there is no guarantee of how a romantic pursuit will turn out to be.

When asked if surrendering to love, opinion, knowing very well that it has an equal probability of going either ways, 50% probability of going right or going wrong, is it a sign of weakness or is it a sign of strength, he said, “There are other ways to process this decision. It's not only a sign of weakness or strength”.

He told IANS, “Sometimes you're so weak that you listen to your natural instinct. Sometimes you're so weak that you just have to follow your heart, you have no control. ‘Is that a weakness or a strength?’, one might ask. It's a sign of connecting with yourself, of turning in the direction of your heart. I feel that it is a decision of love”.

He said choosing love is the best chance at love despite the 50% probability, as he shared, “And I know that there is a, it's not 100% probability of success, but it's our best chance because if you go, if you turn away from it, then there is very little probability of success. There is no chance of success when you yourself are not with you. I think a decision to go towards love connects a person to himself or herself”.

“And the power that emanates is more. A person who is passionate can work for 24 hours a day, for instance. So I feel that just in terms of probability, one is safer to go in the direction of love”, he added.

Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’ is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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