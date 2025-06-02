June 02, 2025 11:29 PM हिंदी

ILC 2025 players rally behind their former franchises ahead of IPL final

Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) 2025 players rally behind their former franchises ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final. Photo cricket: ILC

Greater Noida (UP), June 2 (IANS) Even as the Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) heats up with high-octane clashes, the buzz around the IPL 2025 final is hard to miss for some players. With RCB and Punjab Kings set to face off for the coveted title, players in the ILC, who once represented these franchises, are stepping up to show their support.

These former IPL players, who are now playing for various teams in the ILC, shared their sentiments for their former IPL teams.

Iqbal Abdulla (RCB, 2015–2016) said, “Fans have supported RCB for 18 years, and now it's time for the cup. Watching RCB reach the IPL final again is special. I’ll be following every ball and cheering them on from here at ILC, and lastly, I’ll say 'E Sala Cup Namde'.”

Pawan Negi, another player who played for RCB from 2017–2018, said, “I’ve had some unforgettable moments in RCB colours. The passion of the fans, the energy of the team – it’s unmatched. Wishing them all the best as they fight for the IPL trophy!”

Former Punjab Kings players also expressed excitement as the franchise reached the final after defeating the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Parvinder Awana (PBKS, 2012–2015) said,

“Punjab Kings will always have a special place in my heart. I loved every moment with them, and it was fantastic to see them in the IPL final. We are in the final after 11 years, and I remember bowling the last over in the 2014 final, so all the best to Punjab Kings for the final.”

Anureet Singh (PBKS, 2014–2017) said, “Playing for Punjab Kings was an honour, and seeing them reach the IPL final makes me proud. I may be in the ILC field, but I’ll be cheering for them every step of the way!”

Bipul Sharma (PBKS, 2010–2013) said, “I’ve got so many memories with the team, and I’m thrilled they’ve made it to the IPL final. Go Kings, bring the cup home!”

Rishi Dhawan (PBKS, 2014–2016 & 2022–2024) said, “Punjab Kings have been a huge part of my cricket journey – I’ve played for them across different seasons and seen the highs and lows. Now, watching them fight for the title in 2025 is just amazing.

With RCB and Punjab Kings gearing up for the IPL final and the ILC entering its decisive phase, cricket fans are set for a double dose of action and emotion.

The Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) features six teams from six continents. The six teams are African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings, and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions.

The league stage concludes on June 3, paving the way for the semifinals scheduled for June 4 at 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM, respectively. The grand finale will be held on June 5 at 7:30 PM.

--IANS

bsk/

