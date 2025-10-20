If England loses in Perth, they will lose Ashes 3-1: Ian Healy

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Australian cricket legend Ian Healy has warned England that Perth will be the most crucial Test of the upcoming Ashes series. He said that if England loses the opening match, they are likely to lose the series 3-1.

The first of the five Ashes Tests will begin in Perth on November 21. England have only one warm-up match scheduled before the Ashes, a three-day game at Lilac Hill Park in Perth from November 13-15.

Notably, England haven’t won an Ashes series since 2015, with the 2019 and 2023 editions ending in a 2-2 draw.. They haven’t secured a Test victory in Australia since 2011.

“England will win a Test... (But) you will see how you look when you’re underdone in Perth – I hope England watch it. It was swinging and bouncing. All the batsmen were playing outrageous shots and getting caught. England, watch out, you’re doing the same thing," Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

England last won The Ashes in the 2015 series held in England, and their last Ashes victory in Australia was the 2010-11 series, which they won 3-1.

Healy believes England are coming in underdone and underestimating the surface at Optus Stadium. "They’re coming in underdone, and our fast bowlers looked fresh and sharp last night (in the ODI against India). Are England going to win a Test? Yes, but I think it will be close, maybe 2-2. Perth is the most important Test. If England loses in Perth, they will lose 3-1. Win in Perth it’s 2-2," he added.

Healy stated that his choice to open the batting would be Marnus Labuschagne. A challenging three-year period at the Test level resulted in the long-time top-order batter being dropped for a series in the West Indies and possibly missing this summer’s Ashes against England. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old has begun strongly, scoring four centuries in five innings across three List A matches and two Sheffield Shield games for Queensland.

"I’m very happy with Marnus’ form, he’s back. Marnus can open and he’s happy to go wherever selectors want him. I’ve got him at 1 and Khawaja at 2. Konstas comes in when Uzzie retires," Healy said.

--IANS

bc/vi