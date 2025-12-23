ICG ship Sarthak hosts Saudi officials, reaffirms growing momentum in maritime ties

Riyadh, Dec 23 (IANS) Highlighting the growing maritime ties between India and Saudi Arabia, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Sarthak and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted an onboard reception for Saudi officials from the Royal Navy, Border Guards and Port Authorities, along with the Indian community on Tuesday.

"In the spirit of friendship! An onboard reception was hosted by ICGS Sarthak and Embassy of India for Saudi officials from the Royal Navy, Border Guards and Port Authorities, along with the Indian community, reaffirming the shared India–Saudi commitment to maritime security," the Embassy of India in Riyadh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Indian Charge d'Affaires (ad interim) to Saudi Arabia, Abu Mathen George, visited ICGS Sarthak, where he was briefed on its goodwill visit to Saudi Arabia, led by Captain of the ship, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Thiam Newton.

The visit included inspection of the Ceremonial Guard, a tour of the ship and interaction with the crew.

On Monday, as part of the goodwill visit of ICGS Sarthak, a yoga session was organised on the deck of the ship, which was attended by members of the Indian community and school children.

Continuing efforts to strengthen maritime cooperation, the ICGS Sarthak delegation, led by Captain of the ship Thiam Newton, met Rear Admiral Sajer bin Rafeed Al Anezi, Commander Eastern Fleet, Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Rear Admiral Yasser bin Ali Al Numair, Commander King Fahad Naval Academy at Saudi Arabia’s Al Jubail.

Earlier on Sunday, during the port call at Saudi port city Dammam, Captain Thiam Newton, accompanied by Indian Defence Attache Colonel Sarabjeet Singh, met Saudi officials, including Major General Ali A Al-Ahmari, Commander of Border Guards (Eastern Region), and Captain Fahad Ahmed Al-Amer, Director General at King Abdulaziz Port.

According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, the discussions reaffirmed the growing momentum in India–Saudi maritime cooperation.

ICG Ship Sarthak sailed into King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam on Sunday for a five-day goodwill visit.

Officials of Border Guards, Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Port Authorities received ICGS Sarthak at Dammam.

"Strengthening India-Saudi Arabia maritime security cooperation! Indian Coast Guard Ship, ICGS Sarthak sailed into King Abdulaziz Port, Dammam in Saudi Arabia today on a 5-day Goodwill Visit," the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

--IANS

scor/as