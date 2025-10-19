Ibrahim Ali Khan says 'Teeno bhai teeno tabahi' as he poses with kid brothers Taimur & Jeh

Mumbai Oct 19 (IANS) Ibrahim Ali Khan said "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi" as he posed with his kid brothers Taimur and Jeh during the Diwali celebration.

The 'Nadaaniyan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a festive picture where he was seen posing for a selfie with Taimur and Jeh.

While Ibrahim posed in a black sherwani, Taimur looked adorable in a red Kurta. However, Jeh turned out to be the show stealer. The little one was seen relishing a treat as he faced the camera with her two brothers.

"Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali," Ibrahim captioned the post.

While Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's son from his first marriage to Amrita Singh, Taimur and Jeh are his kids with his second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The post saw sweet comments such as "3 cuties in one frame", "Cuites", "Cuteness overload selfie".

One of the Insta users even inquired about Sara Ali Khan. "But where is saraa," they asked.

Recently, Kareena revealed that Taimur and Jeh fear father Saif, and not her.

Speaking to sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on the her podcast "All About Her", Bebo revealed that husband Saif takes on the role of a fun and playful parent and likes to enjoy quality time with Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena was heard saying, “I also feel that fathers are there to make friends with their boys, to understand them, and make them feel comfortable about a lot of things. So he does a lot of that. He’s more into playing sports with them. He plays cricket and football, and he loves playing the guitar and drums with them. So we kind of balance it out”.

Nevertheless, Saif becomes the authoritative figure when the situation demands.

“None of us ever really get angry. Though, if you really want to get something done, you have to say, ‘Okay, Abba will get really angry,’ because I think somewhere, the two boys, more than me, are scared of Saif,” Kareena shared.

