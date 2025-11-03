I will always love Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold unfazed by Anfield reception

Madrid, Nov 3 (IANS) Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to face a potentially hostile reception when he returns to Anfield on Tuesday for Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Liverpool, but the defender maintains that no amount of criticism can lessen his love for his boyhood club.

A Liverpool native, Alexander-Arnold rose through the club’s famed academy system and went on to win two Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Club World Cup during his time with the Reds.

However, his decision to turn down a contract extension in pursuit of a “new challenge” faced criticism from parts of the fanbase. Many Liverpool supporters expressed their displeasure in May, jeering the defender during a Premier League match against Arsenal after his announcement.

"I think whichever way I am received is the decision of the fans," Alexander-Arnold told Amazon Prime on Sunday. "I will always love the club. I will always be a fan of the club.”

"No matter what, my feelings won't change towards Liverpool. I have got memories there that will last me a lifetime and no matter how I am received, that won't change."

Liverpool have endured a demanding spell, losing six of their last eight matches across all competitions, raising concerns about their form heading into the crucial stages of the season. However, Alexander-Arnold made it clear that Real Madrid would not take the Premier League champions lightly. The former Liverpool defender emphasised that despite their recent struggles, the Reds remain a team of immense quality and character, capable of bouncing back strongly when it matters most on the big stage.

"It will be a very difficult game, the reception and atmosphere will contribute to that, but more so the football for me," the 27-year-old added.

"Although they haven't had the results of late, they're still a top footballing team, and nobody here thinks it's going to be an easy game."

--IANS

ab/vi