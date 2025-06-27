I wanted to come out of a personal tragedy by making people happy, says director Johnny D'Souza (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, June 27 (IANS) Director Johnny D'Souza, the first look of whose upcoming entertainer 'Chinnadha Oru Padam' featuring actors Vidhaarth, Prasanna and Guru Somasundaram in the lead was launched on Thursday by actor Siva Karthikeyan, says that his film will offer hope to audiences and leave them inspired.

Talking exclusively to IANS, director Johnny D'Souza disclosed details of how he came up with the idea for the film.

"I was going through a personal tragedy and I wanted to come out of it by making people happy. I wanted to make a film that would give people hope. I wanted my film to inspire audiences. If you observe, my personal hashtag is 'Let's celebrate life'," he says.

The director, who is full of positivity, says that his film has four stories and that all of them are based on real life incidents. What's more all four of them will be inspiring stories.

"While one story will be based on children, the second will be a story that will revolve around teenagers. The third will have at its protagonists those in their 20s and the last one will be my own biography," he discloses.

On Thursday, actor Siva Karthikeyan, while sharing the first look poster of his film, had said, "Happy to launch the First Look of #ChinnadhaOruPadam, written & directed by my dear brother @JohnnyDSouzaS na. So happy to see your journey from @Vijaytelevision to your debut as a director. Best wishes to you and the entire team."

An emotional Johnny D'Souza had replied to Siva Karthikeyan saying," @Siva_Kartikeyan, Your words are making me emotional and nostalgic. Love you pa. Coming soon to crush with a tight hug. #BrothersInArms #ChinnadhaOruPadam #LetsCeleberateLife. Appa… Our Siva launched our film’s First Look. #SonOfStephen."

Ask him about his bond with Siva Karthikeyan and the director says with a fond smile, "We are good friends. We go back a long way, right to the time of working in Vijay TV. For that matter, everybody who worked in my film are friends and the support they extended to this film was just phenomenal."

Now that the film has caught the attention of film buffs, ask D'Souza when they are planning to release it and he replies, "We are looking at the latter half of July this year. Hopefully, it should hit screens then."

--IANS

mkr/