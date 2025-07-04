I lost around eight kilos for my role in 'Ghaati': Actor Vikram Prabhu (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, July 4 (IANS) Actor Vikram Prabhu, who plays the lead along with actress Anushka Shetty in director Jagarlamudi’s explosive action entertainer ‘Ghaati’, has now disclosed that he lost over eight kgs for his role in the film.

What makes the effort commendable is that Vikram Prabhu had to lose weight for 'Ghaati', even as he had to gain weight for his role in director Shanmugha Priyan's romantic entertainer 'Love Marriage'.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of the success meet of his film 'Love Marriage', Vikram Prabhu said, "I was simultaneously shooting for both the films. In 'Love Marriage', I had to have a chubby look while in 'Ghaati', I had to sport a lean look. I lost over eight kgs while shooting for Ghaati."

It may be recalled that earlier this year, the makers of ‘Ghaati’ released the first look of his character in the film on the occasion of his birthday. Vikram Prabhu plays the character Desi Raju in the film.

Presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, ‘Ghaati’ is the second collaboration between Anushka and Krish, following the success of the blockbuster film ‘Vedam’.

Interestingly, the film will be Anushka's fourth film with UV Creations.

A glimpse video released by the makers earlier showed Vikram Prabhu being chased by cops through dense forests and rugged ghat areas. What follows is a series of intense action sequences where he takes on goons. The action-packed sequences end with a lighter, romantic touch as Vikram and Anushka share a meaningful, yet subtle moment riding their bikes side by side, flashing smiles at each other.

The tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" speaks of the film’s unique narrative, one that explores the fine lines between good and evil, survival and morality.

‘Ghaati’, sources say, will be an intense journey into the darker realms of human nature, where characters will confront their pasts, make impossible choices, and ultimately seek redemption.

Ghaati will have cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani and music by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar. Art direction for the film is by National Award winner Thota Tharrani and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu.

With Sai Madhav Burra contributing sharp dialogues, the film promises to engage audiences with its powerful storytelling.

Set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Ghaati is slated for a grand release on April 18 this year.

