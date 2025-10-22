I have learnt you don't have to win to be happy, says Vignesh Shivan

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) Director Vignesh Shivan, who chose to postpone the release of his upcoming film 'Love Insurance Kompany' (LIK) to December to avoid a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's other film 'Dude', has now shared a heart touching note on the occasion of his superhit film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' completing 10 years.

Taking to his Instagram page, Vignesh Shivan wrote,"Ten years of NaanumRowdyDhaan today… October 21st 2015 :) A life blessed with a lot of miracles started from this lovely day. How beautifully time has played its tune…."

The director however explained that he had dreamt of this day differently, saying he had hoped that his film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) would have reached "all your hearts, when your smiles, your words, your love Would have made this day even more special for me."

He went on to add, "Somewhere deep down, I had kept my happiness saved for that moment. But life, in its quiet wisdom, Taught me something far more beautiful today."

Pointing out that even without the “big moment,” he was finding himself smiling — truly, peacefully, the director observed that maybe this Diwali was meant to remind him that happiness didn't always come with applause or astounding success or ambitious results or release dates.

"We chase milestones thinking they’ll only make us happy, But happiness is not such a tough destination ! If you keep the rules for it simple & silly," he wrote, adding, "It can be a gentle pause from everything else that kept you busy, a sense of calmness, a feeling of satisfaction… A warm hug from your loving wife .. that kiss - reassuring the deep love existing for over a decade ! The innocent laughter from your babies looking straight into your eyes knowing nothing about the pain that’s hidden inside ! Your family & friends’ unconditional love , saying sweet things that they want you to hear and feel better. All these are as good as the big wins we save our happiness for. I have learnt — You don’t have to “win” to be happy."

"Just being… with all the small, sweet blessings around you is more than enough.Sometimes dreams take a different route — but God, always, always, in His quiet own way, finds a method , a specific timing to make you smile. Wait for it eagerly with a happy heart & positive energy. A heart that feels grateful, even when things don’t go as planned is the heart that’s blessed, filled with love & acceptance," he wrote.

"Nenacchadhu nadandhaalum, nadakkalanaalum! Nalladheyyyy nadakkummm nu nambuvom (Whether what you believe happens, or does not happen, let us believe that only good things will happen.) Believe that …. Life is beautiful! God is great!"

--IANS

mkr/