August 04, 2025 11:40 AM हिंदी

I discovered a whole new side of myself while doing Meesha, says actor Kathir on his debut film in Malayalam

I discovered a whole new side of myself while doing Meesha, says actor Kathir (Photo Credit: Kathir Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's fastest rising young stars, Kathir, whose performance in the recently released Malayalam film 'Meesha' has now come in for praise, says he discovered a whole new side to himself while doing the film.

Interestingly, director Emcy Joseph's Meesha, which is a gripping political crime drama, happens to be Kathir's debut film in Malayalam.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to the cast and crew of the film, Kathir wrote, "#Meesha marks my debut in Malayalam cinema — a whole new industry, new faces, and a new language. I feel truly blessed to have had the chance to reinvent myself and experience the magic of a “first time” all over again."

Informing that he gave the film his all, the actor said that "...in the process,I discovered a whole new side of myself. Taking on something so unfamiliar not only challenged me but also built my confidence to keep exploring new paths."

Stating that the love and response he had been receiving lately from everyone had been overwhelming, the actor said, "I’m deeply grateful for every part of this journey — to everyone who has been a part of it, and to the audience who has stood by me through it all."

Then, thanking his cast and crew, he said, "Thank you for believing in me, for embracing me as one of your own, and for showering me with your love and support — it means more than words can say.@emcyjoseph_official @shinetomchacko_official @hakim_shajahan @sudhy_kopa @srikantmurali @jeobabymusic @_unnilalu @sooraj_s_kurup @sureshkumar.rajan @sangeetha_janachandran @has_lee__"

He concluded the note with a special thanks to his producer. "Sajeer sir — your strength and passion made this film possible. It simply wouldn’t have come to life without you. Sending you all my love and gratitude, sir."

--IANS

mkr/

