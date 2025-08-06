I bow my head to all those who donate blood: Megastar Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) Mega Star Chiranjeevi, on Wednesday, expressed his gratitude to all those who had turned up to donate blood at the mega blood donation drive organised jointly by the Phoenix Foundation and his Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, saying, "I bow my head and salute all the donors who are donating blood."

Chiranjeevi, who took part in the drive that was conducted as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, said, "I bow my head and salute all the donors who are donating blood. Donating blood gives immense satisfaction. It saves a life. I have been experiencing this great feeling for many years. I have spoken about blood donation several times. However, as this is a new generation and as new youth are coming, there is a need to say this again and again."

The top star said that he got the idea of setting up a blood bank after reading an article written by a journalist. "I have not seen him till now, but I always remember him. After knowing that many people were losing their lives due to lack of blood about 27 years ago, the thought of why blood was not available always bothered me."

Chiranjeevi said that he realised that if he could direct his fans to donate blood, it would be like channelising them towards a very powerful social cause.

"The call given that day has moved lakhs of people towards blood donation. This is a matter of great pride for me. I consider the fact that my name comes up when blood donation is mentioned as the fruit of my meritorious deeds done in many births," he said.

Recalling an incident in which a politician had hurled insults at him for no reason, Chiranjeevi said, "Later, when he went to another place, a woman there confronted him asking why he had hurled insults at me. I realised she did not look like a regular fan and made enquiries about who she was. I got to know from a journalist friend that she was the mother of a child, whose life had been saved because of the timely donation of blood through Chiranjeevi's blood bank. Those words touched my heart. Everyone asks me why I don't respond to criticism. I never respond. Because the good deeds I have done and the love of my fans for me are my protective shields. After that woman spoke, the politician never spoke wrongly about me anywhere."

Super hero Teja Sajja and heroine Samyukta too attended the event. Over 800 people donated blood in the blood donation program that was held. The blood collected is to be donated to the Indian Army.

