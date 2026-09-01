Hyundai Motor's global sales fall 14 pc in August; Renault Korea Motors sees 34 pc drop

Seoul, Sep 1 (IANS) Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest carmaker, said on Tuesday its sales fell 14 per cent in August from a year earlier, hurt by partial strikes and fewer working days.

Hyundai sold 288,574 vehicles last month, down from 336,141 units a year earlier, the company said in a press release.

Domestic sales plunged 41 percent to 34,333 units from 58,330, while overseas sales declined 8.5 percent to 254,241 from 277,811, reports Yonhap news agency.

To boost sales, the company said it plans to promote new models, including the New Grandeur sedan and the all-new Avante compact. The new models are expected to increase the carmaker's market share for the rest of the year.

From January to August, cumulative sales fell 6 percent to 2,575,360 autos from 2,738,615 in the same period last year.

Domestic sales dropped 15 percent to 399,159 units from 469,457, while overseas sales declined 4.1 percent to 2,176,201 from 2,269,158.

Meanwhile, Kia said on Tuesday its global sales rose 5 per cent from a year earlier in August, driven by strong demand for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineup.

The South Korean automaker sold 296,675 vehicles worldwide last month, up 5 percent from a year earlier.

The Sportage remained Kia's bestselling model with 46,239 units sold, followed by the Seltos with 35,689 units.

Overseas sales also rose a solid 7.4 percent on-year to 225,413 units in August, while domestic sales fell 7.6 percent on-year to 40,213 units.

Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of France's Renault S.A., said its sales plunged 34 percent in August from a year earlier amid weak demand at home and abroad.

The automaker sold 4,261 vehicles last month, down from 6,457 units from a year earlier, the company said in a release. Domestic sales fell 47.7 percent on-year to 2,024 units, while overseas sales decreased 13.6 percent to 2,237 units.

Hybrid models accounted for 79 percent of Renault Korea's domestic sales in the January-August period this year, with 19,630 units sold.

KG Mobility said its sales fell 23 percent in August from a year earlier, largely due to weaker domestic demand. KG Mobility sold 6,800 vehicles last month, down from 8,830 units in the same month last year, the company said in a press release.

Domestic sales plunged 43 percent to 2,300 units from 4,055, while exports declined 5.1 percent to 4,560 from 4,805.

--IANS

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