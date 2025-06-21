Hundreds in Singapore, Myanmar join International Yoga Day celebrations

Singapore, June 21 (IANS) Several yoga participants in Singapore and Myanmar on Saturday came together to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY), a step towards healthier living.

In Singapore, people gathered at Gardens by the Bay to celebrate Yoga Day.

"Hundreds gathered under the iconic supertrees to embrace the power of breath, movement, and stillness -- a reminder that wellness begins from within. With this year's theme -- Yoga for One Earth, One Health -- we were reminded of the deep connection between personal well-being and the health of our planet," the High Commission of India in Singapore posted on X.

Dinesh Vasu Dash, Singapore's Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, attended the occasion as Guest of Honour.

In Myanmar, the Indian Consulate General in Mandalay celebrated the 11th IDY with approximately 700 Yoga enthusiasts from across the region.

Mandalay Chief Minister U Myo Aung also attended the occasion.

Now, in its 11th year, the Yoga Day has evolved into a global phenomenon. The day is observed across continents and cultures, and India continues to play a pivotal role in promoting mindfulness, discipline, and sustainable living through the practice of yoga.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' has emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

Around the globe, people observed the International Day of Yoga by joining events focused on wellness, mindfulness, and sustainable living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national event to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam.

Kicking off the IDY, the PM said that yoga gives the world the direction of peace at a time when it is witnessing conflicts, unrest and instability. He urged the international community to let this Yoga Day mark the beginning of yoga for humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes a global policy.

The Prime Minister, who performed the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) along with over three lakh people at RK Beach, emphasised the importance of yoga in ensuring happiness and peace.

This year's Yoga Day theme focused on the role of yoga in enhancing not just physical and mental health but also environmental consciousness, echoing the global call for unity, well-being, and sustainable development.

