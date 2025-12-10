Human Rights Day: President Murmu to chair NHRC's key event today

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will share her thoughts on 'Dignity for All' when she chairs the NHRC's event to commemorate the Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

President Murmu is expected to shed light on responsive governance and efficient public service delivery as key to ensuring basic amenities, justice, liberty, equality and dignity for all, said the official in a statement.

NHRC Chairperson V. Ramasubramanian and P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, would also attend the event.

To mark this day, aligning with the theme chosen by the UN for this year's Human Rights Day, 'Everyday Essentials', the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will also organise a National Conference on 'Ensuring Everyday Essentials: Public Services and Dignity for All'.

Mishra will deliver the keynote address for this conference.

An NHRC statement said that the conference's theme resonates with the country's developmental journey, underscoring that human rights are not abstract aspirations. They are the everyday essentials that determine one's quality of life through essential services such as healthcare, education, housing, justice, financial inclusion and social protection.

The Commission believes that responsive governance and efficient public services are essential to ensure uniform access to basic amenities and fulfil the constitutional promise of justice, liberty, equality and dignity for everyone.

In recent years, the country has made remarkable progress in expanding access to basic amenities through initiatives such as PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendra, Ayushman Bharat, National Education Policy, Van Bandhu Kalyan Yojana, Aspirational Districts and Blocks Programme and others.

However, these welfare policies need to be continuously supplemented with reinforced efforts to ensure that there are no gaps in access, awareness and accountability.

The two sessions of the Conference- 'Basic Amenities to all: A Human Rights Approach' and 'Ensuring Public Services and Dignity For All' aim to discuss these aspects. Eminent domain experts, Secretaries to the Government of India and other senior officials are expected to speak and deliberate on these initiatives in these two sessions.

Human Rights Day, observed annually on December 10 since 1950, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948.

