October 01, 2025 3:11 PM हिंदी

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Dhaka, Oct 1 (IANS) The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a human rights organisation against religious discrimination, has expressed deep sorrow and anger over Chief Advisor of the interim government Muhammad Yunus’ comments dismissing the persecution of Hindu minorities across Bangladesh as “baseless”.

Yunus made the remarks in an interview with the Global Thinkers Organisation (GTO) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York rejecting the allegations of persecution of Hindu minorities during the interim government's tenure.

Condemning the Chief Advisor's remarks, the Council stated that it "constituted a denial of the truth."

“In a protest letter issued to the press in response to the Chief Advisor's comments, the central committee of the Unity Council stated that on August 13, 2024, during an exchange of views with religious and ethnic minority leaders at Jamuna, they had presented a picture of the ongoing organized violence against minorities, particularly the Hindu community, and had strongly demanded its immediate cessation,” read a statement issued by the human rights body.

“Furthermore, the report of the UN Fact-Finding Mission dated February 12, 2025, also documented instances of persecution of minorities, including the Hindu community, that occurred from August 5, 2024, and continued thereafter, which are still ongoing in various parts of the country in scattered and isolated incidents,” it added.

The Council pointed out that on October 1, 2024 ,in an interview with the American news outlet NPR, Yunus, himself acknowledged the persecution of minorities, including the Hindu community, that occurred after August 5, 2024, in response to a journalist's question--a report later published in the Bangladeshi national daily Prothom Alo.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities including Hindus under the Yunus led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human organisations across the globe.

Recently, Bangladesh's Awami League party strongly condemned the ongoing “inhuman persecution” of the Hindu community and devastation of their places of worship under the Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

“Attacks on homes of religious minorities, looting, arson, and indiscriminate killings continue unabated — acts that amount to genocide. While these atrocities were previously carried out under the protection of this illegitimate, fascist Yunus regime, it is now the regime itself that is launching attacks on the Hindu community,” the Awami League stated.

--IANS

int/scor/rs

LATEST NEWS

Women's World Cup: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia elect to bat first against NZ

Women’s WC: Molineux returns, no Schutt as Australia opt to bat first against NZ

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Shalini Pandey on her natural approach to acting: 'Feel comfortable in front of the camera'

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

RBI’s steady and cautious outlook gives confidence to businesses, investors: Industry chambers

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Portions of US govt shuts down, employees on furlough

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

Mohanlal releases hair-raising trailer of Pranav Mohanlal's eagerly awaited horror thriller Dies Irae!

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI

No proposal to levy charges on UPI transactions: RBI Governor

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Human Rights body slams Yunus for calling Hindu persecution in Bangladesh 'baseless'

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days

Kareena Kapoor share a major throwback from awards' night, reflects on fuss-free fashion days