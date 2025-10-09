Huma Qureshi calls her role as Rani Bharti in ‘Maharani 4’ her boldest yet

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti in the upcoming season of ‘Maharani 4.’

The actress described her character as her boldest and most intense yet, giving a glimpse of the fierce performance. On Thursday, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram to announce the premiere date of the show and shared a video offering a glimpse into her character’s evolution. The actress captioned the post, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”

Speaking about her role, the Jolly LLB 3 actress shared, “Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn’t just the next chapter; it’s her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness her evolution on Sony LIV.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, the new season also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak. “Maharani 4” will stream from 7th November on Sony LIV.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

Talking about Huma Qureshi, the actress made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2012 two-part crime saga “Gangs of Wasseypur.” She went on to build a diverse career with notable performances in the horror film “Ek Thi Daayan,” the black comedy “Dedh Ishqiya,” the revenge drama “Badlapur,” the Marathi road film “Highway,” the comedy “Jolly LLB 2,” and the Tamil action drama “Kaala.”

--IANS

ps/