October 09, 2025 4:18 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi calls her role as Rani Bharti in ‘Maharani 4’ her boldest yet

Huma Qureshi calls her role as Rani Bharti in ‘Maharani 4’ her boldest yet

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti in the upcoming season of ‘Maharani 4.’

The actress described her character as her boldest and most intense yet, giving a glimpse of the fierce performance. On Thursday, Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram to announce the premiere date of the show and shared a video offering a glimpse into her character’s evolution. The actress captioned the post, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.”

Speaking about her role, the Jolly LLB 3 actress shared, “Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn’t just the next chapter; it’s her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness her evolution on Sony LIV.”

Directed by Puneet Prakash, produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, the new season also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak. “Maharani 4” will stream from 7th November on Sony LIV.

The previous seasons of the show followed Huma Qureshi’s transformation from an unexpected political outsider to a shrewd leader maneuvering through Bihar’s ruthless corridors of power. The upcoming season promises to continue its mix of political realism and gripping drama.

Talking about Huma Qureshi, the actress made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2012 two-part crime saga “Gangs of Wasseypur.” She went on to build a diverse career with notable performances in the horror film “Ek Thi Daayan,” the black comedy “Dedh Ishqiya,” the revenge drama “Badlapur,” the Marathi road film “Highway,” the comedy “Jolly LLB 2,” and the Tamil action drama “Kaala.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India’s tech and AI innovations transforming millions of lives: Minister

India’s tech and AI innovations transforming millions of lives: Minister

'SAKSHAM': India's new eye in the sky to neutralise aerial threats

'SAKSHAM': India's new eye in the sky to neutralise aerial threats

Women's WC: South Africa elect to bowl against India as rain delays start

Women's WC: South Africa elect to bowl against India as rain delays start

2nd Test: Want to give Reddy game time in India to prepare him for overseas tours, says Gill

2nd Test: Want to give Reddy game time in India to prepare him for overseas tours, says Gill

India and UK vow to counter violent extremism, bolster defence partnership

India and UK vow to counter violent extremism, bolster defence partnership

From fruits to textiles, GST rejig to boost Arunachal Pradesh's economy

From fruits to textiles, GST rejig to boost Arunachal Pradesh's economy

Harman Baweja shares the reason behind casting Arshad Warsi as a cop in ‘Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas’

Harman Baweja shares the reason behind casting Arshad Warsi as a cop in ‘Bhagwat: Chapter 1 – Raakshas’

Jhye Richardson set to resume bowling, aims for Test return

I'm making good progress: Richardson eyes return to competitive cricket after shoulder injury

Trump Administration plans to exclude generic drugs from big pharma tariff plan: Report

Trump Administration plans to exclude generic drugs from big pharma tariff plan: Report

Taylor Swift speaks up on fiance Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up

Taylor Swift speaks up on fiance Travis Kelce’s hilarious mix-up