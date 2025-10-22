October 22, 2025 2:00 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan wishes his ‘Benjamin button mom’ Pinkie Roshan on birthday

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) On Pinkie Roshan’s birthday on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan wished his ‘Benjamin button mom’ and said it's such a joy for a son to see her eyes grow younger as she grows older.

Hrithik took to Instagram, where he shared a closeup image of his mother and wrote: “To the most beautiful eyes in the world…It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year.Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom. I love you.@pinkieroshan.”

Hrithik’s father too wished Pinkie on social media and wrote the caption: "Forever is just us, growing better with each birthday. Happy birthday Pinkie (sic)."

Rakesh and Pinkie tied the knot in an arranged marriage back in 1971. The couple has been blessed with two children - a son, Hrithik Roshan, and a daughter, Sunaina Roshan.

Talking about Hrithik, the actor is making his debut on the OTT space a producer with “Storm”

Hrithik is joining hands with Prime Video for the thriller, which is set in Mumbai. Production is scheduled to begin imminently, reports variety.com.

“Storm” has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker, who helmed the series “Tabbar” and the Sundance selection “Fire in the Mountains,” reports variety.com.

In April, it was announced that Hrithik is all set to make his directorial debut with ‘Krrish 4’ as he passed the baton of a franchise that he shaped and nurtured in the past 22 years.

The film is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan. The Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan will be swinging between the two departments of direction and acting for the film as he essays the titular superhero in the franchise. The shooting for the film is set to begin early next year.

--IANS

dc/

