Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of his unique 'post workout meal'

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan is known to be a fitness junkie with regular exercise and a clean diet.

Through his latest social media post, Hrithik gave a peek into his unique post-workout meal, which included an interesting mix of Jowar roti(s)with Bhindi, Beet root, Baingan, Papdi, Lauki, egg white, and daal.

Dropping a snap of the appetizing and healthy plate on his official Instagram handle, Hrithik penned the caption, "The most unlikely post workout meal? Jowar roti(s)with Bhindi, Beet root, Baingan, Papdi, Lauki, and egg white + daal ( one of my fav quirks) (sic)."

He further asked his Insta Family, "What's the most quirkiest food craving u guys have? Mine is the #indianmishmash Uff... is there anything better."

Hrithik loves to keep the netizens engaged with such snippets from his personal and professional life.

Recently, the 'War' actor took the leading lady of his life, mom Pinkie Roshan, for a thrilling jet ski ride.

Pinkie Roshan took to her social media handle and posted a glimpse of all the fun they ended up having.

The picture featured Hrithik steering the jet ski with confidence while mom Pinkie sat behind him, holding on to him tightly.

Calling it the best birthday gift, she penned an emotional note on the photo-sharing app that read, “Familiar face right??? Yes it’s @hrithikroshan on a jet ski ,,, only difference is the leading lady is @pinkieroshan his mommy. Best birthday back present I could ever imagine.”

“The ride was an experience in the middle of the vast ocean SURREAL BEST part being I had to hold on to my son really tight he said” Grabbed the opportunity and hugged him soooo tight firstly out of fear and once I got used to it I think I crushed him. LOVE YOU MY SON FOR THIS UNFORGETTABLE THRILL AND HAVING TO CLING ON TO YOU WAS A DEEP CONNECTION,” she went on to add.

