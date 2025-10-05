October 05, 2025 2:44 PM हिंदी

Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad enjoy an evening full of music and dance

Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba enjoy musical evening with Rahul Khanna

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad enjoyed an evening full of music and fun with actor Rahul Khanna and actor Kunal Kapoor’s wife Naina Bachchan.

Hrithik took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture posing with Saba, Rahul and Naina. The four looked into the camera and smiled at the lens for a photograph.

For the caption, Hrithik wrote: “An evening with the legendary @buenavistaallstars.”

The actor was then seen dancing to the music and wrote: "Nothing quite like dancing with an auditorium full of people united by their love of music."

The Buena Vista Social Club was a musical ensemble primarily made up of Cuban musicians, formed in 1996. The project was organized by World Circuit executive Nick Gold, produced by American guitarist Ry Cooder and directed by Juan de Marcos González.

They named the group after the members' club of the same name in the Buenavista quarter of Havana, a popular music venue in the 1940s.

Hrithik on October 1 celebrated four years of togetherness with Saba. He shared a series of pictures of himself with the actress-singer.

The cozy pictures show the couple on dinner dates, travelling together and enjoying scenic locales. He wrote in the caption, “I like walking thru life with you ... Happy 4th partner (sic)”.

Hrithik and Saba’s relationship was made official when the two walked in together hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, signaling to the world that they were indeed a couple. Since then, they’ve often been seen together at industry events, vacations, and social media posts, reflecting a supportive and affectionate partnership.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in “WAR 2”. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the action thriller film, which was sequel to the 2019 movie “War”, also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and NTR Jr.

The sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralize him.

--IANS

dc/

