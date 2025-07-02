Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr to separately promote ‘War 2’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘War 2’ have decided to keep actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr away from each other during the promotional run of the film.

This is being done so that the experience of them ruthlessly fighting each other is served to the maximum to the audience.

Talking about the same, a trade source said, “Hrithik & NTR Jr will be promoting ‘War 2’ separately and all plans have been made keeping in mind that they would never share the stage together, never be in any promotional video together pre-release and never seen with each other. Hrithik and NTR Jr coming together is a once in a lifetime cinematic moment in Indian cinema and there will be a bloody carnage on the big screen”.

The film is produced by India’s premiere studio Yash Raj Films, and marks another chapter in its spy-universe.

The source further mentioned, “YRF is clear that the audience should first experience this rivalry before they see the two promote with camaraderie. They want to deliver the best movie-watching experience to people by preserving the conflict which is the unique selling point of the film,” informs a senior trade source.

They continued, “The YRF Spy Universe has always deployed very interesting strategies to build its film and the promise of entertainment. They were the first to resort to a no interview before release policy during promotions of spyverse films so that the actors don’t divulge details from the script during such interactions. In the first ‘War’, Hrithik & Tiger first came face to face with each other during the success bash of the film”.

“In ‘Pathaan’ they recorded capsules with Shah Rukh Khan to deploy on social media to reveal nuggets of ‘Pathaan’ and kept hyping the buzz on the film without SRK doing any events. ‘Pathaan’ went on to became an all-time blockbuster. For ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, the film’s campaign celebrated how the ‘Tiger’ franchise set up the YRF Spy Universe and fellow agents came into the promotional campaign much to people’s surprise and awe”, the source added.

‘War 2’ is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and will also see the big IMAX release when it arrives at the big screen on August 14, 2025 worldwide. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra.

