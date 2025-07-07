Hrishikesh Pandey on Marathi language row: 'Promote togetherness, not division'

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Hrishikesh Pandey known for his role as Inspector Sachin in the popular CID franchise, shared his views on the ongoing Marathi language debate in Maharashtra.

Talking exclusively with IANS, he shared that while it is admirable to respect one's local language, it is not easy for everyone to learn a new language quickly.

When asked about his views on the growing pressure in Mumbai about speaking Marathi, Hrishikesh stressed that we should promote living with harmony instead of language politics.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Marathi is Maharashtra’s pride, just like Gujarati in Gujarat or Bengali in Bengal. It’s good to respect local languages. But this is India. People come from all states for work. Not everyone can learn a new language instantly."

"We should promote togetherness, not division. Help each other, live with harmony. Instead of focusing on language politics, let's talk about improving roads, hospitals, education, and public behavior. That’s more important," Hrishikesh added.

Before this, actor Rajkummar Rao also talked about the ongoing debate saying that if there’s an issue one feels strongly about, we should talk about it.

"But it’s not necessary to speak on every issue. And just because you don’t post about something on social media doesn’t mean you don’t care about it. I think that’s a bit strange. Like, I love my country—I love my country immensely," the 'Maalik' actor added.

Additionally, actor Shiv Thakare stated that while it is good to know the local language, such things cannot be forced upon.

Thakare told IANS, "I personally feel that you cannot force someone by hitting or scolding them. However, you should have an attitude to learn the language of the place where you live and earn your livelihood. Even if I go abroad, I will have to translate things into their language with the help of Google. So, one should have an attitude regarding these things."

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray opposed adding Hindi as a third language in Marathi-medium and other government schools.

