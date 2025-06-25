June 25, 2025 8:57 PM हिंदी

How young Narendra Modi fought tyranny during Emergency, struggled to protect democracy

How young Narendra Modi fought tyranny during Emergency, struggled to protect democracy

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) As the nation observes 50th anniversary of Emergency, imposed by the then Indira Gandhi government on June 25, 1975, it also marks a moment to recall the contributions and sacrifices of those who fought against the ‘murder’ of democracy and the suspension of civil liberties and fundamental rights of citizens for more than 20 months.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, has documented some details of the darkest hours of Emergency and also how a young Narendra Modi struggled to defend democracy and safeguard the Constitution as a 'ground worker’.

The X handle also shared some inspiring instances from the dark era, when Narendra Modi juggled between different roles to strengthen people’s faith in democracy and rally students to stand up against the state oppression. It shared videos of some ‘defenders of democracy’ who worked with young Modi and narrated stories of how he concealed his identity during the Emergency and kept rallying the students to stand up against the dictatorship.

Vijay Rajpal, who met Modi for the first time in 1973 at the RSS office in Ahmedabad, recalled that Narendra Modi once took shelter at his house, and it was here that he learnt the art of wearing turban to avoid police lens.

“Narendra Bhai was under the watch of Gujarat police then because of his association with mass movement against Emergency. We went to Chandni Chowk area, where he bought turban and went to Gujarat disguising himself as Sardar,” he recalled.

Prakash Mehta, an NRI citizen currently living in Australia, recalled the days of their resistance against Emergency under the banner of ‘Navnirman movement’.

“Police were not allowed inside the campus. We worked as underground workers from this place. Narendra Modi rallied students to stand up against the Emergency. He held secret meetings in hostels and encouraged them to spread the message through graffiti in public spaces. To evade police and act swiftly, he gave them an innovative idea — making steel stencils to spray 'Emergency Hatao' in just two minutes!” he recounted.

Daxesh Mehta, former Councillor in Gujarat, also reminisced the days of fightback against Emergency, where he along with young Narendra Modi worked to contribute to the movement against Emergency.

“During the peak of the Emergency, key documents and literature often had to be moved from the RSS office in Ahmedabad — which was under constant police surveillance. To avoid detection, Modi would send young boys to carry them, instead of older men, slipping past street checks unnoticed. A seemingly small task, but it reflected a young Modi’s foresight and strategic clarity even under intense pressure,” he shared in video message.

Swami Govind Dev Giri Mahraj, a seer of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust disclosed that not many know that during the Emergency, Narendra Modi spent several weeks in solitude, meditating at the Garudeshwar Mandir.

One of the anecdotes refers to young Modi’s role as ‘food transporter’.

Nirmal Motwani, a resident of Surat recalled: “One of Narendra Modi’s key responsibilities during the Emergency was looking after the families of jailed karyakartas. On one occasion, the wife of an imprisoned karyakarta requested him to deliver some home-cooked food to her husband. Modi agreed — and despite the constant threat of arrest, he personally went to the jail and delivered the food!”

--IANS

mr/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Late strikes by Vishwa and Asitha Fernando put Sri Lanka on top on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo credit: SLC

2nd Test: Late strikes by Vishwa, Asitha put Sri Lanka on top in Colombo

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's section final of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's final

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards clinch title beating Chambal Ghariyals in last-ball thriller in the final of Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Photo credit: MPL

MPL 2025: Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards win title in last-ball thriller