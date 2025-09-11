How Shraddha Arya makes it up to husband Rahul Nagal after ‘blocking’ him

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Popular TV actress Shraddha Arya took to social media to share a playful video, showing how she made it up to her husband, Rahul Nagal, after briefly ‘blocking’ him.

The clip captures a sweet and humorous side of their relationship. Taking to her Instagram, the 'Kundali Bhagya' actress shared a video in which she is seen lip-syncing to Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle’s popular track ‘Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki’ while Rahul drives the car. In the clip, Shraddha is seen making goofy expressions while recording her video. Notably, what caught the utmost attention was the text written on the video. The text read, “Me singing love songs for him like I didn’t block him two days ago.”

Sharing this funny reel, Arya captioned it, But then he said- "Khana khane Bahar Chalen"?.” She also used the hashtags, “#BlockedYesterdayUnblockedToday #ItsAllBaiutBalance #LoveInTheTimesOfDrama #PettyButPretty.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Arya had recently celebrated her first birthday as a mother. She posted precious moments with her twins on Instagram with the caption “Nothing gave me a bigger purpose in life than motherhood... Finally... I have the job that satiates me in every way! Thanks, my tiny tribe, for choosing me.”

Shraddha embraced motherhood in 2024, entering an exciting new phase of her life. She and her husband, Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal, named their daughters Shaurya and Siya on November 29, 2024. The couple has been careful to shield their children from the media spotlight.

On November 16, 2021, Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony held in her hometown of New Delhi.

In terms of work, the 38-year-old actress has been part of several popular television shows, including “Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai,” “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,” “Tumhari Paakhi,” “Dream Girl,” and “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki.”

However, her major breakthrough came with “Kundali Bhagya,” where she essayed the role of Preeta Luthra.

--IANS

ps/