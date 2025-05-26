How Riteish Deshmukh’s kids pay tribute to grandfather Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 80th birth anniversary

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to reveal how his children honored their grandfather, late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, on what would have been his 80th birth anniversary.

Sharing a heartfelt message, Riteish spoke about how the kids have embraced the day as “Ajoba’s Day,” making it a special occasion to celebrate their grandfather’s lasting legacy and love. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Masti’ actor paid an emotional tribute to his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh. In his tribute, Riteish reflected on the deep personal and emotional connection he still feels with his father. The actor posted photos showing the whole family gathered together to honor and pay tribute to his late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh.

He captioned the post, “Earlier we wanted to celebrate your birthday Pappa but now your grand kids want to make this day their Ajoba’s day... Coming to Latur, Babhalgaon feels like running back into your arms. Fulfilment, content, happiness, bliss. The heart still yearns for that one touch, that one hug and that one smile that makes everything alright .. we know you are looking out for us from up above. Miss you Pappa. #vilasraodeshmukh #80thbirthanniversary.”

Riteish Deshmukh also shared solo photographs of his father, along with rare and unseen childhood pictures. In one of the images, his sons, Riaan and Rahyl, are seen posing proudly in front of a huge statue of their grandfather.

Vilasrao Deshmukh, the former Union Minister for Science and Technology and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, passed away in Chennai on August 14, 2012, at the age of 67 due to multiple organ failure. Deshmukh began his political journey as the sarpanch of Babhalgaon and served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a total of eight years. He first assumed office in 1999 but was succeeded by Sushilkumar Shinde in November 2003.

After the 2004 Assembly elections, he returned as Chief Minister but stepped down following the 26/11 attacks, amid allegations related to terror tourism at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

--IANS

ps/