Honour and pride: Panchayat representatives thank PM Modi for historic Red Fort invite

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Panchayat representatives from across the country will participate as special guests in the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday.

Ahead of the event, they shared their thoughts and expressed pride in the development work taking place in their respective villages.

Usha, a representative from Karnataka, said, “I have come from the Ujire Gram Panchayat in Dakshina Kannada. Attending the 79th Independence Day celebration is like a dream come true for us. Our village is a model panchayat, and various developmental works have been completed there. We have made every effort to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the common people. We are working with the vision of a self-reliant India, and every citizen’s contribution matters. As a woman sarpanch, I am committed to accelerating development in my village. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi for inviting us to this historic celebration.”

Yallappa S. Gurav, the sarpanch of Nandgad village in Belagavi district, Karnataka, said, “No one has ever invited me to an Independence Day celebration before, but our Prime Minister Narendra Modi did — and I am deeply thankful for that. I extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister for inviting sarpanches from all over the country as guests. I am working to implement all the central government’s schemes in my village. PM Modi is working tirelessly to take the country forward. We, too, will do our part in contributing to the nation’s journey of development, from the grassroots to the top.”

Dheeraj Mahanta from Kamrup district, Assam, added, “I am here to attend the ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day. It feels truly special to be part of this. We sincerely thank PM Modi for inviting us here. Just as he is working relentlessly for the progress of the country, we are committed to the development of our villages. The support we are receiving from both the central and state governments is truly commendable.”

These heartfelt sentiments reflect the growing sense of empowerment and participation among grassroots leaders in shaping the nation’s future.

