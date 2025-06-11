June 11, 2025 6:01 PM हिंदी

Honeymoon murder case: Raj was at home, never went anywhere, says sister

Honeymoon murder case: Raj Kushwaha was here at home, never went anywhere else, says sister

Indore, June 11 (IANS) As the investigation into the chilling murder of Raja Raghuvanshi unfolds, the family of Raj Kushwaha -- the alleged mastermind behind the killing -- has come forward in his defence, claiming that he is being falsely implicated.

Raj, along with four other accused, including Sonam Raghuvanshi (Raja's wife), Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan, was presented in a Shillong court by the Meghalaya Police following interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Raj's sister, speaking to IANS, maintained that he was at home the entire time the crime was committed in Meghalaya and that he had been wrongly framed in the murder case.

"False allegations are being made against my brother. He has done nothing wrong. I just want to say that he will be proven innocent. He should not be punished for something he hasn't done. A proper investigation should be carried out, and my brother should be released because he is innocent," she said.

She refuted claims of a romantic relationship between Raj and Sonam, stating that Raj considered her an elder sister and referred to her as "didi (sister)."

"We only got to know about this alleged relationship through the news recently when they mentioned chats. We had no idea about this. I do not think it's true. Everyone is lying. He used to call Sonam 'didi'. How can they be in a relationship? He is five years younger than her. Also, throughout this time, he was here at home; he never went anywhere else," she added.

Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi after she surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district early on Monday.

According to authorities, Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya by hiring contract killers.

Her surrender came after sustained pressure from a multi-state investigation coordinated by police teams from Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Investigators claimed that Call Detail Records (CDRs) between Sonam and Raj revealed frequent contact, leading them to suspect a conspiracy between the two to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raj's family, however, continues to insist on his innocence, demanding a fair probe and justice for what they assert is a case of false implication.

--IANS

sd/rad

LATEST NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she says no to fan requests for selfies

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Varun Chakravathy remains No. 3 T20I bowler; England's Rashid rises to second

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Avika Gor gets ‘rokafied’, shares pictures from special day

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch on Day 1 of the World Test Championship 2025 Final at the Lord's in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC

WTC Final: Jansen, Rabada pick two wickets each as South Africa reduce Australia to 67/4 at Lunch

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Only Aadhaar authenticated users can book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC website from July 1

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Indian players have some serious skills: Tim Walsh backs Rugby Premier League to shape India’s Olympic dream

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Sardar Ji 3’ faces opposition on its release over alleged inclusion of Pakistani artists

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Makers of Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' praise VFX firm for unleashing "visual brilliance" in film!

Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard in the Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 in New Delhi on WEdnesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi Open Chess: Abhijeet Gupta seizes sole lead as Round 7 shakes up leaderboard

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP

PM Modi praised me for work done abroad as part of all-party delegation: Samajwadi Party MP