Hockey: Indian team leaves for Women’s Asia Cup in China

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) The Indian women's team left for Hangzhou, China on Saturday, as the squad gears up for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2025. The 20-member team is being led by captain Salima Tete, who is looking to win the tournament to secure India's spot for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 next year.

Talking about the upcoming competition, Salima said, "This tournament is a really good opportunity for us to secure our spot for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup next year, and we are focusing on that. Our first priority at present is to top our Pool and reach the Super Fours. From there, we will take each game as it comes and make our way towards the trophy."

The squad features a balanced mix of youth and experience, with goalkeepers Bansari Solanki and Bichu Devi Kharibam providing depth under the post.

The defence unit will be marshalled by experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, supported by youngsters Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, and Ishika Chaudhary.

In the midfield, the team boasts strong names such as Neha, captain Salima Tete, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Sunelita Toppo and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, ensuring both creativity and stability. The forward line includes a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars - Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

India have been drawn in Pool B and is scheduled to face Japan, Thailand and Singapore in the group stage. They will kick off their campaign against Thailand on September 5, followed by a clash against Japan on September 6 and will then play their final pool-stage match against Singapore on September 8.

India have won the Women's Asia Cup twice, first in 2004 and again in 2017. In the last edition of the event, India finished third in the tournament.

--IANS

ab/