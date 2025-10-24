Hockey India names 39-member core group for Senior Women’s National Camp

Bengaluru, Oct 24 (IANS) Hockey India on Friday announced a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, set to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from October 24 to December 7.

The camp builds on the Indian women’s hockey team’s strong performance at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China, where they secured the silver medal, reinforcing their status as one of Asia’s top teams.

The goalkeeping unit includes Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, and Madhuri Kindo, along with the talented young player Samiksha Saxena from Assam Hockey, who caught the selectors' attention with her performances at the National Championships earlier this year.

The defensive lineup will be led by seasoned players Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, and Mahima Chaudhary, complemented by up-and-coming talents Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Anjna Dungdung, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, and Suman Devi Thoudam, who bring energy and youth to the backline.

In midfield, the team combines skill and consistency, supported by the experience of Neha, Salima Tete, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Manisha Chauhan, and Sharmila Devi, along with rising talents Sujata Kujur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, and Pooja Yadav.

The forward line features an exciting blend of speed and scoring talent, including Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Annu, Hritika Singh, Dipimonika Toppo, Chandana Jagadish, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar. Deepika, known for her drag-flicking skills and recently recovered from an injury, who missed the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, is also part of the senior camp.

Speaking about the camp, Indian women's hockey team chief coach Harendra Singh said, “The team showed great resilience and character at the recent Women’s Asia Cup, and this camp will give us the opportunity to build further on that momentum. Our focus will be on fine-tuning our structure, improving our conversion in key moments, and enhancing physical conditioning. “We also want to place greater emphasis on our defensive structure to enhance our freedom in attack and align more closely with our principles of play.”

"We have a good mix of experienced players and promising young talent, and it will be exciting to see how they push each other to raise the overall standard of the group,” he added.

This National Coaching Camp is a vital opportunity to select the final core team in preparation for the upcoming international schedule and future global tournaments.

Indian women’s hockey team's new 39-member Senior Core Group:

Goalkeepers

Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, Samiksha Saxena.

Defenders

Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, Suman Devi Thoudam.

Midfielders

Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, Pooja Yadav.

Forwards

Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.

