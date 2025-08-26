August 26, 2025 2:07 PM हिंदी

Hockey India announces free tickets for Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir

Hockey India announces free tickets for Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir (Credit: Hockey India)

Rajgir, Aug 26 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday announced that entry for all matches of the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar will be free of cost. The tournament, scheduled to be played from August 29 to September 7 at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium, promises to be a grand celebration of hockey in the heart of Bihar.

The Men’s Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight top Asian nations - India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei. The event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, adding extra intensity and significance to every game.

Hosts India have been placed in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. They will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by a clash with Japan on August 31 and their final pool match against Kazakhstan on September 1.

Fans can register for their free tickets by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or Hockey India app, where they will receive a virtual ticket upon completion of the process. This system has been designed to provide a seamless and hassle-free experience, eliminating the need for physical redemption and ensuring smooth access to the venue.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Hosting the Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir is a historic moment for Indian hockey, and we want every fan to be part of this journey. By keeping entry free, our aim is to make the sport more accessible and to encourage families, students, and young athletes to come and witness world-class hockey. This is not just a tournament, it is a celebration of the game, and the people of Bihar and beyond deserve to be at the heart of it.”

Echoing the sentiment, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "We are delighted to offer free access to all matches of the Men’s Asia Cup. Rajgir has shown tremendous enthusiasm for hockey, and we are confident that fans will turn up in huge numbers to support their teams.

"This initiative is in line with our commitment to building a hockey culture across every corner of India and ensuring that the atmosphere at the stadium is electric throughout the tournament."

--IANS

bc/ab

