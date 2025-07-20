July 20, 2025 7:40 PM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah directs formation of Central team on Himachal natural disasters

HM Amit Shah directs formation of Central team on Himachal natural disasters

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the formation of a multi-sectoral Central team given the frequency and intensity of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

In a recent meeting, HM Shah was briefed about the increase in the frequency and intensity of cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and torrential rainfall, causing widespread loss of life, damage to infrastructure, livelihoods and environmental degradation.

He immediately ordered the constitution of a multi-sectoral Central Team comprising experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, a Geologist, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, the official said.

In the wake of floods, flash floods, and landslides during monsoon 2025 in different parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Central government has already deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) in advance, without waiting for their memorandum, for on-the-spot first-hand assessment of the damages, said an official statement.

The IMCT is visiting the affected areas of the state from July 18-21, and as many as 13 teams of NDRF are deployed in the State for rescue and relief operations.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government stands firmly with the states in times of disasters without any discrimination, said the statement.

In this direction, a high-level committee chaired by HM Shah has already approved an outlay of Rs 2006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh for recovery and reconstruction in areas affected by disasters like floods, landslides and cloudbursts for 2023, and has also released the first instalment of Rs 451.44 crore on July 7, it said.

To support the affected people, the Central government has already released the first instalment of the Central share of Rs 198.80 crore to Himachal Pradesh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on June 18.

The Central government has also provided all logistical assistance to all states, including Himachal Pradesh, including deployment of requisite National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, Army teams and Air Force support.

--IANS

rch/dan

LATEST NEWS

England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse ahead of their final of the Women’s European Championship 2025

Women’s Euro: England defender Jess Carter takes social media break after receiving racial abuse

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal have their unique style of 'falling in love'

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

Delivers blockbuster music but Mohit Suri doesn’t have knowledge about ‘sur, taal’

China's Shi Yuqi and South Korea's An Se-young win singles titles at badminton Japan Open in Tokyo on Sunday. Photo credit:

China's Shi Yuqi, Korea's An Se-young win titles at badminton Japan Open

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

ICC awards England hosting rights for WTC Final till 2031 at Annual Conference

Alexander Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the final of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, Switzerland, on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP Tour,

ATP Tour: Bublik claims sixth singles title with win over Cerundolo in Gstaad

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

Denise Richards’ estranged husband accuses of her having an affair

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

India developing indigenous multi-stage Malaria vaccine 'AdFalciVax'

Family and coach are proud as Anshul Kamboj is called up to join Test squad as cover in England ahead of the fourth Test at Manchester. Photo credit: IANS

Family and coach proud as Anshul Kamboj called up to join Test squad as cover

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji

Jitendra Kumar reflects on his dual identity as Jeetu Bhaiya and Sachiv Ji