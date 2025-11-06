Hiten Tejwani reveals what drew him to play a 14,000-Year-old immortal man in ‘Mano Ya Na Mano—Anything Is Possible’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani has opened up about what drew him to take on the unique role of a 14,000-year-old immortal man in “Mano Ya Na Mano—Anything Is Possible.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Kutumb’ actor shared that the project’s intriguing concept and the opportunity to explore an extraordinary character pushed him to step out of his comfort zone and dive into something truly unconventional.

Speaking about his role, Hiten shared, “The joy of being an actor lies in portraying different roles. Chiranjeevi is a character unlike any I’ve played before. He’s lived for fourteen thousand years, so there’s a fine balance — is he someone from the ancient world or someone who fits in with the present? Thankfully, the script was beautifully written, and I got everything I needed to bring the role alive.”

“I’ve given him my own flavor — a certain tone and personality. He’s human, a common man on the surface, but still extraordinary in his own way. And I think that simplicity connects better with audiences.”

When asked what made him say yes to the film, Hiten Tejwani revealed, “For any actor, the biggest motivation is to do something different. This film, of course, has already been made before — it’s called The Man from Earth, which is considered a cult classic.” “This is its official remake. The subject itself is fascinating—a man who has been living for fourteen thousand years. How? Why? What happens next? It’s a challenge, and I really enjoyed that. I felt, let’s go for it completely. It’s not exciting to keep doing regular, predictable work — so I chose to do something unique.”

Directed by Yogesh Pagare, the upcoming sci-fi drama, inspired by The Man from Earth, will premiere on November 7, 2025, on the SciFiIndianFilms YouTube Channel.

--IANS

ps/