Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan "chill" in Thailand's swimming pool ahead of latter's birthday

Mumbai Sep 14 (IANS) Television stars Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan seem to be in the mood to unwind and chill.

The couple currently are in Phuket, Thailand, to celebrate Gauri’s birthday that falls on the 17th of September. Hiten shared a photo of himself chilling in the pool along with his wife, Gauri. Hiten captioned it as, “Chill Mode On”.

The couple has chosen a plush property to reside in for the next few days in Phuket. Hiten and Gauri are one of the finest couples on Indian television. While Gauri is calm and composed as a person, it is Hiten who is the prankster.

Talking about Hiten and his pranks, recently, the Kutumb star pulled a prank on Gauri while they were travelling in their car. In a video shared by Hiten, he was seen capturing Gauri, who was fast asleep in the car while travelling, and had no idea of Hiten’s prank. Fans took to his social media post, expressing their love for the adorable husband and wife. For the uninitiated, Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s love story is almost twenty years old.

The couple met for the first time in Hyderabad during the shoot of a product commercial, after which they met each other on the sets of their superhit show titled ‘Kutumb’, where both Hiten and Gauri appeared as a lead pair. Their on-screen chemistry became fans’ favourite instantly. It was during the making of the show that Hiten and Gauri fell head over heels in love with each other. The couple was seen as Karan and Nandini in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

After dating for a year, they tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony that took place in Gauri's hometown, Pune, on April 29, 2004. Earlier, in 2002, Hiten and Gauri registered the court marriage and kept their affair private. In the year 2009, the couple embraced parenthood and became parents to twins, a son, Nevaan, and a daughter, Katya. Hiten and Gauri have made a comeback as an on-screen couple in the reprised version of the superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

