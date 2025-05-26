Hina Khan shares how she finds spiritual clarity in conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan took to social media to reflect on a deeply moving spiritual experience with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living Foundation.

Sharing glimpses from the retreat, Hina revealed how the gathering helped her reconnect with her inner self, embrace peace, and let go of old patterns. In a heartfelt note, the actress expressed that what began as a trip with different intentions for each participant soon became a shared journey of transformation. Khan also thanked her close friend Neetu and her brother for inviting her, calling the retreat “a forever happy song.” She also praised the Art of Living Foundation for teaching them how to embrace the present moment and discover a more peaceful version of themselves.

Sharing a series of her photos, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress wrote, “We all had different reasons to be there, we all had different callings. But once we got together, it was like a big family. We learned how to meditate, we learned how to activate our inner peace and power, we also unlearned the old ways and undid the old shackles. We enjoyed with each other, grew with each other and became friends with each other. Thank you, my dear Neetu @neetumahaveerjain and bhaiya for thinking of us and calling us there and looking after us Thank you to each one of you for contributing to make this trip a forever happy song. You all made it unforgettable. @artofliving taught us all to look for inner peace, self discovery, to live in the moment and much much more.”

Interestingly, Hina was joined by her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, as well as Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, his wife Sheetal Thakur, and their son Vardaan.

Vikrant Massey’s recent visit coincides with his preparation to portray Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film “White.” The project is a collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain. Reportedly, the ‘Gaslight’ actor will take on the role of the spiritual leader in this international thriller, which is set to begin filming in July.

--IANS

ps/