May 26, 2025 8:42 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan shares how she finds spiritual clarity in conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Hina Khan shares how she finds spiritual clarity in conversation with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan took to social media to reflect on a deeply moving spiritual experience with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Art of Living Foundation.

Sharing glimpses from the retreat, Hina revealed how the gathering helped her reconnect with her inner self, embrace peace, and let go of old patterns. In a heartfelt note, the actress expressed that what began as a trip with different intentions for each participant soon became a shared journey of transformation. Khan also thanked her close friend Neetu and her brother for inviting her, calling the retreat “a forever happy song.” She also praised the Art of Living Foundation for teaching them how to embrace the present moment and discover a more peaceful version of themselves.

Sharing a series of her photos, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress wrote, “We all had different reasons to be there, we all had different callings. But once we got together, it was like a big family. We learned how to meditate, we learned how to activate our inner peace and power, we also unlearned the old ways and undid the old shackles. We enjoyed with each other, grew with each other and became friends with each other. Thank you, my dear Neetu @neetumahaveerjain and bhaiya for thinking of us and calling us there and looking after us Thank you to each one of you for contributing to make this trip a forever happy song. You all made it unforgettable. @artofliving taught us all to look for inner peace, self discovery, to live in the moment and much much more.”

Interestingly, Hina was joined by her longtime partner, Rocky Jaiswal, as well as Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, his wife Sheetal Thakur, and their son Vardaan.

Vikrant Massey’s recent visit coincides with his preparation to portray Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming film “White.” The project is a collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain. Reportedly, the ‘Gaslight’ actor will take on the role of the spiritual leader in this international thriller, which is set to begin filming in July.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

This is how Wamiqa Gabbi's loved ones reacted after watching 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Top brass in action: Army, Naval and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Top brass in action: Army, Navy and Air Chiefs tracked Op Sindoor live

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Director Sasi to team up with actor Vijay Antony for his next!

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma & Shalini Pandey commence the Kasol leg of 'Rahu Ketu'

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Whoever tries to bleed India will be replied to in the same language: PM Modi in Bhuj

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

Anand Pandit says Gujarati superstar Yash’s screen presence, emotional range align perfectly with his kind of cinema

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

In a first, Delhi BJP gets two women as district presidents

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

MP: Ayushman Bharat scheme turns lifesaver for many residents of Chhindwara

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter’s graduation from Brown University

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality

Stingless bee species found by Nagaland University researchers may boost crop yield, quality