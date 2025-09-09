Hina Khan says 'grateful for everything' as her life juggles between shoot & treatment

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Things are not always hunki dori for actress Hina Khan, who is battling cancer; however, despite all the challenges, she remains grateful for everything.

Hina used social media to share a glimpse of her life lately which juggles between shooting for the reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga” with husband Rocky Jaiswal and her cancer treatment.

The first photo of the post gives an insight into the vanity scene, followed by a glimpse of her infusion therapy.

Hina also showed the netizens her glamorous side, which she happily flaunts on the show.

Next, we see her bruised hands due to the treatment, along with a pic of Hina in the gym, showing her fighter spirit.

"How many pricks are too many pricks..But we ain't stopping."

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also uploaded a beautiful picture of her rock, her husband Rocky.

Hina also dropped a still of icing her hand to reduce the swelling post the treatment.

Nevertheless, Hina and Rocky never forget to shine, thanks to their skincare.

Hina further revealed that she has been trying on a lot of outfits for the show.

"Trails..Uffff after my infusions... How many outfits are too many outfits? This day I tried 40"

The post further included a snap from her first metro ride in Mumbai.

A constant part of Hina's routine is also praying to the superior power.

Hina also revealed that her veins have become extremely fragile, with the bruising and swelling causing temporary collapse.

She added that repeated pricking every second day makes it hard for her to wear anything for days. However, Hina believes that "the show must go on."

During one of the episodes of "Pati Patni Aur Panga”, Hina thanked Rocky for his unwavering support during her battle with cancer.

She said: "He does a lot for me. When you are going through an emotional journey, it is also very difficult for your partner. Marrying a woman with all her flaws."

Reciprocating the love, Rocky pitched in, saying, "If flaws look like this, I will marry her ten more times."

