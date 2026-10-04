Hina Khan reveals the challenges of her Ladakh trip: ‘I bled through my nose every day’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan has opened up about her first trip to Ladakh and described the high-altitude region as “truly a test of endurance.”

She revealed that she suffered nosebleeds every day during her stay. Sharing glimpses from her Ladakh journey, Hina said the region offered her a different perspective on life and made her realize the importance of slowing down. “My first trip to Ladakh—Ladakh is not at all easy; It's truly a test of endurance. The region gives you another perspective of life.. You realize how insignificant you are and how these mountains give you no option but demand to slow down.. Sharing my Ladakh experience and essentials you must must carry along with you,” she wrote.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also shared a detailed list of essentials she believes travellers should carry while visiting the high-altitude region.

Hina highlighted the importance of proper acclimatisation and said carrying an oxygen backup can be a useful precaution when travelling to remote high-altitude areas. She also mentioned Diamox, a prescription medication used to help prevent and reduce symptoms of acute mountain sickness, while advising people to consult their physician regarding dosage. The actress stressed the need for proper layering to deal with Ladakh's extreme temperature changes, along with carrying a pulse oximeter and digital thermometer.

Hina also spoke about the dry conditions in the region, revealing that she experienced nosebleeds throughout her trip.

“Touchwood none of us had high-altitude sickness or required oxygen; we took proper precautions, but this thin dry air gets onto you.. I bled thru my nose everyday due to clot formation in my nasal passage till I got back home.. Make sure you use saline nasal sprays and nasal moisturizers or gels or oil to protect and soothe your nasal passages against the dry, cold air found at high altitudes,” she shared.

She advised travellers to carry saline nasal sprays and nasal moisturisers or gels to help protect and soothe the nasal passages from the dry, cold air.

The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress also recommended carrying basic toilet-hygiene supplies such as pocket tissues, hand sanitiser, toilet seat sanitiser and toilet seat covers, particularly for long road journeys where restrooms may not be readily available. Among her other travel essentials, she listed Category 4 sunglasses, a neck gaiter to protect against dust, a long-lasting power bank and a portable nebuliser for those who require respiratory medication.

Calling her Ladakh experience a lesson in endurance and preparation, Hina encouraged travellers to be mindful of the unique challenges posed by the region's high altitude and harsh climate.

--IANS

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