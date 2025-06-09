June 09, 2025 7:51 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan is content being a minimalistic bride: 'Love & care made me Glowwwww'

Hina Khan is content being a minimalistic bride: 'Love & care made me Glowwwww'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Hina Khan was a sight for sore eyes as a Manish Malhotra bride during her court marriage with Rocky Jaiswal.

Instead of going for a bright heavy lehenga for her big day, Hina looked absolutely radiant in an opal green handloom saree with a blush pink border, paired with a pink blouse.

Through her latest Instagram post, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress revealed that her minimalistic bridal look was exactly what she had envisioned for her wedding day.

Sharing some unseen pictures from her wedding, Hina wrote on the photo-sharing app, "It was so reassuring to see that I Managed to remain as Minimalistic as I envisioned myself on this beautiful and personal landmark of a day. No heavy lehengas, heavy mkup or heavy jewellery, no extensive hairdos or elaborated accessories."

The diva added that she did not need the glitz and glamour to make her feel special as she had all the love and care in the world to make her glow. "Didn’t need to do any of it, as from within, I have been content with the purity of Love and Care all around me. Only that mattered. And that made me Glowwwww...Alhamdullilah," Hina added.

Hina's bridal saree was accompanied by a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem, which she placed on her head with open hair.

Encapsulating the precious moment, the saree included Hina and Rocky's names in embroidery.

She accessorized the look with some beautiful Kundan jewelry - a Neckpiece, earrings, bangles, mang tika, and earrings.

For the makeup, she went for a golden eyeshadow with light Kajal and mascara, with pink-toned blush and lip color.

On Wednesday, Hina left everyone pleasantly surprised as she announced her wedding to long-time boyfriend Rocky.

Dropping a string of photos from the low-key ceremony, Hina penned on social media, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House at the Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Photo credit: NBA India

Derek Fisher, Gary Payton lead star-studded NBA House in Mumbai

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards; 80,000 issued so far

Katihar ranks third in Bihar in generating Ayushman Cards, 80,000 issued so far

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

Indian Sufi Foundation President lauds Modi govt on milestones in past 11 years

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

In Brussels, EAM Jaishankar welcomes Belgium's support in combatting terrorism

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

NaMo App launches 'Jan Man Survey' on India's growth journey in last 11 years

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

Akshay Kumar treats with a BTS rehearsal video from Housefull 5 song 'Dil E Nadaan'

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

From Swachhata to Vishwakarma to Ayushman Bharat: 11 years of ‘Garib Kalyan’ under Modi govt

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions (File image)

Halt on visas temporary due to logistical issues: Govt sources on Saudi travel restrictions

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Rupali Ganguly slams those who stayed silent on Operation Sindoor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’

Aaron Taylor-Johnson calls his ‘28 Years Later’ character ‘flawed and layered’