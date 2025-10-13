October 13, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan gets pampered with special on-set birthday celebration by husband Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) TV actress Hina Khan was recently treated to a heartwarming birthday surprise on the sets of her ongoing project.

Her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, along with her team, organized a special celebration, leaving the actress overwhelmed with joy. Sharing her gratitude, Hina called the thoughtful gesture a reminder of the love and support surrounding her, making her birthday truly memorable. On Monday, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress shared a heartfelt video from the celebration and captioned it, “I for sure was not prepared for this one.. My extended family, my support system Thank you for this pleasant surprise.”

“I am nothing without my dearest Team HK On set Birthday celebrations Thank you @heenaladjoshi My soul sister, only YOU can think of bringing a smile selflessly… @sachinmakeupartist1 my brother, my constant @rockyj1 My entire team @nilesh_jadhav_01 @nehha_o @stylebysaachivj @sankpalsavita #trendingreels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsinstagram #birthday #ReelsWithHK.”

The video captures Hina Khan’s surprised reaction as she enters her vanity van, beautifully decorated with balloons. Her team had also arranged a stunning cake for the occasion. In the clip, Hina is seen cutting the cake alongside her husband, Rocky, feeding him a piece, and sharing moments with her team. The video concludes with Hina posing happily with everyone, capturing the joy of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Hina recently caught attention by sharing glimpses from her first Karwa Chauth after marriage. One photo that stood out showed Rocky Jaiswal bowing and touching Hina Khan’s feet in a symbolic gesture, challenging traditional stereotypes.

Rocky captioned the photo, “Just as the Universe came into being when Shiv met Shakti.' My Universe, My Life became Divine the Moment she decided to accept me with all that I was and made me More!! She is the Devi who graced my existence with her presence, her warmth and her infinite love. I am forever at peace at her feet. Her divine energy radiates through my soul. Happy First Karwa Chauth My Love.”

