October 13, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Himani Shivpuri celebrates the magic of theatre as she reminisces about iconic play ‘Mitro Marjani’

Himani Shivpuri celebrates the magic of theatre as she reminisces about iconic play ‘Mitro Marjani’

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, on Monday, took to social media to share a nostalgic throwback from her early theatre days.

The ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress reminisced about her iconic play ‘Mitro Marjani,” recalling cherished memories and the praise she received from writer Krishna Sobti herself. Celebrating the enduring magic of theatre, Himani reflected on how those moments helped bring the characters and stories to life on stage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivpuri posted a rare and unseen blurry image from the play alongside a heartfelt note. She captioned the image as, “Suprabhat! Somebody sent me this photo! This is from one of my iconic plays, from Nsd Repertory days-Mitro Marjani directed by Shri B.M.Shah! This play adapted from Krishna Sobtis Sahitya Akademi winning Novel-Mitro Marjani. So many memories ..Krishnaji coming to watch the performances, embracing me and telling me, tune Mitro ko jeevant ker diya….The magic of Theatre!.” (sic)

On the professional front, the 64-year-old veteran actress is celebrated for her memorable performances in iconic films such as “Hum Aapke Hain Koun,” “Raja,” “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” “Khamoshi,” “Hero No. 1,” “Biwi No. 1,” “Hum Saath-Saath Hain,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” “Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon,” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” among others.

Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest production houses in Bollywood, including Yash Raj Films, Rajshri Productions, and Dharma Productions. Currently, Himani is seen portraying Katori Amma, popularly known as Katto Amma, in the television series “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.”

The show is a spin-off of the popular show “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!.” Set in the city of Kanpur, the show follows the humorous and often chaotic life of police officer Happu Singh and his large family, including his wife, Rajesh Singh, his mother Katori, and their nine children, as they navigate a series of comedic misadventures. The show airs on &TV.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi hails efforts to impart 'new momentum' in bilateral ties during meeting with Canadian FM

PM Modi hails efforts to impart 'new momentum' in bilateral ties during meeting with Canadian FM

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a fun evening with the talented cast of 'Storm'

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a fun evening with the talented cast of 'Storm'

Rajeev Juneja appointed as president of PHDCCI

Rajeev Juneja appointed as President of PHDCCI

Great and beautiful day: Trump writes in Knesset guestbook as Hamas releases 20 hostages

Great and beautiful day: Trump writes in Knesset guestbook as Hamas releases 20 hostages

2nd Test: Seales, Greaves take West Indies to 361/9 at Tea on Day 4, lead India by 91 runs

2nd Test: Seales, Greaves take West Indies to 361/9 at Tea on Day 4, lead India by 91 runs

Netflix announces six Tamil, Telugu originals including Madhavan's 'Legacy' and Sandeep Kishen's 'Super Subbu'

Netflix announces six Tamil, Telugu originals including Madhavan's 'Legacy' and Sandeep Kishen's 'Super Subbu'

Vicky Kaushal amazed by Anupam Kher’s dance performance on Tauba Tauba: I took a day to learn what you learnt

Vicky Kaushal amazed by Anupam Kher’s dance performance on Tauba Tauba: I took a day to learn what you learnt

L&T bags large power transmission orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in Middle East

L&T bags large power transmission orders worth up to Rs 5,000 crore in Middle East

Sudhaa Chandran pays heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan with dance performance

Sudhaa Chandran pays heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan with dance performance

Yash oozes swag in the leaked footage from 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

Yash oozes swag in the leaked footage from 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'