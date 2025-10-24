Here’s how Ranveer Singh helped Kunal Kemmu get ‘pumped up’ in the gym

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu, on Friday, shared a video from his workout session, where he was seen sweating it out in the gym.

The ‘Golmaal 3’ actor was seen working out to the title track of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film “Dhurandhar.” In the video, Kunal can be seen flaunting his perfectly toned physique as he performs an intense workout session at the gym. The actor showcases his dedication to fitness with a series of exercises that include dumbbell training, treadmill runs, and heavy plate lifting.

Kunal Kemmu also showed off his pumped biceps and strong, sculpted leg muscles, giving a glimpse of his powerful fitness transformation. Alongside the video, the ‘Kalyug’ actor wrote, “This track just got me pumped up.”

On October 16, the makers of “Dhurandhar” unveiled the film’s title track, giving a fierce glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s look. The ‘83’ actor took to Instagram to share the peppy number and wrote, “An Inferno will rise Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.”

The title track of ‘Dhurandhar’ features Ranveer Singh in a power-packed avatar, performing high-octane action sequences with a gun. The energetic number, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, blends modern hip-hop beats with Punjabi elements and cinematic intensity, creating a bold and dynamic soundscape. The song brings together an impressive lineup of singers including Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur.

The lyrics have been penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Speaking about the track, music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shared in a statement, “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu’ is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility. The song was written into the film’s soul it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark.”

“Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse,” he added.

--IANS

ps/