October 27, 2025 1:59 PM हिंदी

Here’s how Raashii Khanna finds warmth in little sips and city strolls

Here’s how Raashii Khanna finds warmth in little sips and city strolls

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna offered a glimpse into her cozy moments as she embraced the simple joys of life — enjoying warm sips and leisurely city strolls.

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress captured the essence of finding comfort in life’s little pleasures. Sharing a couple of her photos from her recent vacation, Raashii wrote, “Finding warmth in little sips and city strolls.” The pictures show the actress flashing her radiant smile as she enjoys a cup of coffee.

In one of the shots, the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress is seen relishing a crêpe at an open-air restaurant. She also shared a short video capturing her peaceful stroll through the city streets. For the outing, Raashii kept it casual in white t-shirt paired with blue denim.

On the work front, Raashii Khanna is currently busy filming her upcoming project “Telusu Kada,” a Telugu romantic comedy which marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona.

Backed by producers T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film also features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, with music composed by Thaman S. Scheduled to release on October 17, 2025, the film was officially launched with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on October 18, 2023. It was attended by the cast, crew, and several well-known Telugu cinema personalities, including Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nithiin.

Additionally, she also has Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in the pipeline. In an Instagram post, Raashii Khanna described working alongside Pawan as a true honour. In her post, the ‘Sabarmati Report’ actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of the highly anticipated project and revealed that Pawan Kalyan has wrapped up his portion of the shoot.

She wrote, “It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Quite disappointing, I deserve a lot better: Karun Nair on being dropped from India’s Test squad

Quite disappointing, I deserve a lot better: Karun Nair on being dropped from West Indies Tests

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

Transporters suffer due to Torkham border closure amid Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions

PM Modi highlights key priority to food processing for rural prosperity

Strengthening food processing a strategic priority for national security: PM Modi

AUS vs IND: Gambhir hails Rohit and Harshit in dressing room address after Sydney ODI win

AUS v IND: Gambhir hails Rohit and Harshit in dressing room address after Sydney ODI win

India's tech deal landscape rises 33 pc to $1.48 bn in July-Sept

India's tech deal landscape rises 33 pc to $1.48 bn in July-Sept

Mumbai-based Vinyl Chemicals’ Q2 net profit falls 44 pc

Mumbai-based Vinyl Chemicals’ Q2 net profit falls 44 pc

Parmish Verma considers success as ‘entry card’, says curiosity drives his growth

Parmish Verma considers success as ‘entry card’, says curiosity drives his growth

Megan Fox shares why ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was ‘very healing’ for her

Megan Fox shares why ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was ‘very healing’ for her

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates go against Abhishek Bajaj, war of words commence

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates go against Abhishek Bajaj, war of words commence

Anupam Kher rejuvenates himself with Mohammed Rafi’s melody on the most magical street in the world

Anupam Kher rejuvenates himself with Mohammed Rafi’s melody on the most magical street in the world