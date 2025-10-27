Here’s how Raashii Khanna finds warmth in little sips and city strolls

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna offered a glimpse into her cozy moments as she embraced the simple joys of life — enjoying warm sips and leisurely city strolls.

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress captured the essence of finding comfort in life’s little pleasures. Sharing a couple of her photos from her recent vacation, Raashii wrote, “Finding warmth in little sips and city strolls.” The pictures show the actress flashing her radiant smile as she enjoys a cup of coffee.

In one of the shots, the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress is seen relishing a crêpe at an open-air restaurant. She also shared a short video capturing her peaceful stroll through the city streets. For the outing, Raashii kept it casual in white t-shirt paired with blue denim.

On the work front, Raashii Khanna is currently busy filming her upcoming project “Telusu Kada,” a Telugu romantic comedy which marks the directorial debut of Neeraja Kona.

Backed by producers T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner, the film also features Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, with music composed by Thaman S. Scheduled to release on October 17, 2025, the film was officially launched with a muhurat ceremony in Hyderabad on October 18, 2023. It was attended by the cast, crew, and several well-known Telugu cinema personalities, including Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty, and Nithiin.

Additionally, she also has Pawan Kalyan’s “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” in the pipeline. In an Instagram post, Raashii Khanna described working alongside Pawan as a true honour. In her post, the ‘Sabarmati Report’ actress expressed her excitement and gratitude for being part of the highly anticipated project and revealed that Pawan Kalyan has wrapped up his portion of the shoot.

She wrote, “It’s a wrap for @pawankalyan garu for #ustaadbhagatsingh It has been amazing sharing this film with him, a true honour and a memory I’ll always cherish.”

