Here’s how Boney Kapoor ‘releases’ his ‘stress’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has revealed that he dances to release his stress and said that it works.

Boney took to Instagram stories, where he shared a monochrome picture of himself dancing.

“Dance reieases your stress is a fact (sic),” he wrote as the caption.

Earlier this month, Boney shared a picture of his late wife and Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

The picture of the late superstar seems to be from her late 20s age group. Boney Kapoor, on the 3rd of September, had shared a photo of himself and Sridevi on their trip to Tirupati.

Boney, sharing the picture, wrote, “From one of our many trips to Tirupati BALAJI.”

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after a tragic accident in Dubai. The news of her sudden demise shook the entire nation, and fans in lakhs took to the streets to join Sridevi's funeral procession.

The filmmaker on September 15 shared one of his most cherished memories with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his latest post, he recalled a personal encounter that left a deep impression on him. On Monday, the veteran producer took to his X handle to share a video in which he described how a simple gesture from the Prime Minister—recognizing him by name and greeting him warmly—showcased Modi’s rare blend of humility and leadership.

Boney penned a lengthy note praising the PM’s humility.

He wrote, “#MYMODISTORY My first meeting with Prime Minister @NarendraModi, during a meeting in Lucknow was one of the most cherished moments of my life. After addressing a packed summit, he stepped down from the stage to greet people in the audience. To my utter surprise, he approached me, called me by name and greeted me with such familiarity and respect that I was deeply moved.”

“That simple gesture carried immense meaning. Here was the Prime Minister of India leading a nation of over a billion people, yet he made the effort to recognize me personally. In that instant, I didn’t just feel acknowledged, I felt seen. It is rare for someone in such a position of power to carry such humility, but Modi ji does it so naturally.”

Boney Kapoor added, “For me, that moment summed up the essence of Narendra Modi. A leader who embodies the pride of India on the world stage, yet always carries with him the ability to connect with people at a deeply personal level. That is what makes his leadership extraordinary: the blend of stature and simplicity, of power and humility. As Prime Minister Modi ji turns 75, I wish him many more years of leading the nation with the same unwavering determination and deep personal connect with the people.@narendramodi @narendramodi_in @PMOIndia.”

--IANS

dc/